Melissa Gorga Got Emotional as Daughter Heads to College

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE ahead of the Real Housewives of New Jersey season premiere, Melissa, 45, shared that fans can expect her to get a little emotional during the show as her daughter Antonia, 18, heads off to college.

"That moment was bittersweet," Melissa reflects, remembering when she sent her daughter off to school. She shares three children—Antonia, Gino, 16, and Joey, 13—with her husband Joe Gorga, 44.

"I think many moms will relate because I felt happy for her, yet emotional and sad. It felt like a big moment in my life; I wondered where my child was going and what stage we were at. It's like, Nobody needs their diapers changed anymore. What's happening?”

"It was really emotional to see her leave. I know it will touch many moms who are either sending their kids off soon or have just seen them go. It's tough. It's bittersweet because you're excited for them, but you can't help but cry."

"Although it was hard to see Antonia leave for school, Melissa, the proud mom, shares that her daughter is already thriving." She had doubts about her living space, the showers, and the roommate situation," Melissa says. "But I knew she'd adjust. I thought she'd be back within a month, but she's doing great."

"Nope, she's not just settling, she's thriving in Delaware. She's loving every minute of it and just got into her desired sorority. She's over the moon."

Antonia attends high school prom; Mom Melissa shares photos

Last June, Antonia reached a big milestone by attending her high school prom, as captured in photos shared by her mom Melissa. Melissa captioned the post, "It’s all happening.. such an exciting time in her life Prom one! Her original high school!! One more week until the next one! Love my sweet girl @antoniagorgaa @castlecouture."

Fellow RHONJ star Dolores Catania commented, "She looks so beautiful !! "

Later in the same month, Melissa and her husband celebrated Antonia's high school graduation. Sharing photos on Instagram before the ceremony, the On Display podcast host wrote, "I will NEVER not see you with an oversized bow and a gigantic tutu. Spread your wings and fly my girl. I love you more than you know @antoniagorgaa."

