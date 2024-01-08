How many NBA players have numbers retired by multiple teams and who has the most retired jerseys?

The NBA awards one of its highest honors to a basketball player by retiring their jersey number, signifying that no future player from the same franchise can use that number.

It serves as a tribute to the exceptional player who donned it.

Several NBA teams have paid respect to their representatives over the years by retiring their numbers.

Notably, the honor is not solely for players - it extends to notable team figures such as coaches, executives, and broadcasters.

The Orlando Magic recently declared their intention to retire Shaquille O'Neal's No. 32 jersey on February 13, 2024. It will be a historic first for the franchise.

O'Neal graced the Magic with four years of play, securing Rookie of the Year honors in 1993 and paving the way for the team's inaugural playoff appearance.

A select number within the NBA, only 16 players, share the distinction of having their jersey numbers retired by multiple teams.

This esteemed list includes Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O'Neal, Pete Maravich, Nate Thurmond, Bob Lanier, Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Earl Monroe, Clyde Drexler, Oscar Robertson, Moses Malone, Julius Erving, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Dikembe Mutombo.

Bill Russell stands alone as the only player to have his number retired across the whole league.

The Boston Celtics legend, whose exceptional playing career includes 11 NBA titles and five MVP awards, was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Which NBA players have had their jerseys retired by multiple teams?

Wilt Chamberlain

Three NBA teams, the Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Golden State Warriors, have all esteemed Wilt Chamberlain by retiring his No. 13 jersey, a historic tribute given to only one player.

Pete Maravich

Pete Maravich’s contributions to the NBA are notable as three teams; Atlanta Hawks the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans have all retired jerseys bearing his number.

Shaquille O'Neal

The Orlando Magic will honor Shaquille O'Neal as the first Orlando player to have a retired jersey, happening on February 13, 2024.

O’Neal already received this honor in 2016 from the Miami Heat and in 2013 from the Lakers for his No. 32 and No. 34 jerseys respectively, joining Wilt Chamberlain in being recognized by three teams.

However, his representation of the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics may not be similarly acknowledged.

Nate Thurmond

Bearing the title 'Nate the Great,' Nate Thurmond received the honor of jersey retirement from the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers for his No. 42 jersey.

Bob Lanier

Two teams, the Detroit Pistons in 1993, and the Milwaukee Bucks in 1984, have retired Bob Lanier's No. 16 jersey.

Michael Jordan

Even though Michael Jordan never donned a Miami Heat jersey, the team joined the Chicago Bulls in 2003 and 1999 respectively, in retiring his iconic No. 23 jerseys.

Earl Monroe

On March 1, 1986, the New York Knicks, and on December 1, 2007, the Washington Wizards, honored 'The Pearl,' Earl Monroe, by retiring his No.15 and No. 10 jerseys respectively.

Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley's No. 34 jersey was retired by the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns, acknowledging his impactful eight seasons with the former team.

Clyde Drexler

Jersey number retirements for Clyde Drexler came from the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets in 2001 and 2000 respectively, both for his No. 22 jersey.

Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson's jersey numbers were retired by the Milwaukee Bucks on October 18, 1974, and the Kansas City Kings, with No. 1 and No. 14 numbers retired respectively.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's No. 33 jersey retirement ceremony took place on March 20, 1990, by the Los Angeles Lakers, a testament to his legendary career.

Moses Malone

The Houston Rockets and the Philadelphia 76ers honored Moses Malone for his marvelous work by retiring his No. 24 and No. 2 jerseys respectively.

Julius Erving

Julius Erving had two franchises retire his jerseys, the Nets for his No. 32 jersey and the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 6, for his tenure with these teams from 1973-76 and 1978-1989 respectively.

Dikembe Mutombo

Rounding out the list, Dikembe Mutombo's No. 55 jersey was retired by both the Atlanta Hawks in 2015 and Denver Nuggets in 2016.

