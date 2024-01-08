WATCH: LeBron James brutally puts Paul George on a poster during Clippers vs Lakers; NBA fans react

On Sunday evening, Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers are being welcomed by the Los Angeles Lakers in California.

A spectacular dunk by LeBron James in the second half became a sensation on social media.

James snagged a rebound and then rushed the ball across the field to throw down a magnificent one-handed slam.

At 39, James remains one of the league's most thrilling players, regularly making game-time highlights.

Fans reacted enthusiastically to LeBron James's stunning dunk.

Coming into the evening, he maintained 25. points, 7. rebounds, 7. assists, and 15 steals in each game, while hitting 52.6% from the field and 39.8% from the triple zone in 33 games.

ALSO READ: What teams are playing in the NBA Paris game 2024?

LeBron James shines amidst Lakers' tough stretch

The Lakers have recorded a dismal 2-8 score in their last ten matches, struggling with a four-game losing streak.

Advertisement

They recently suffered a defeat at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at their home ground, losing 127-113.

During the 39-minute game, James put up a commendable performance scoring 32 points, collecting five rebounds, providing seven assists, and making five steals.

He made an 11/24 shooting record from the field and managed a 4/9 from the three-point range.

Following their match with the Clippers, the Lakers will welcome the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday evening at their Los Angeles base.

The Clippers, on the other hand, are sitting comfortably in fourth position in the Western Conference, proudly owning a 22-12 score in their 34 matches.

As of January 7th, 2024, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking at a slim 12% chance of advancing to the NBA playoffs.

Despite having a momentous season as well as LeBron James's remarkable achievements, the team has hit a rough patch.

They have lost 10 out of the past 13 matches, which has seen their ranking drop to the 11th position in the Western Conference standings, putting a severe dent in their playoff chances.

The Lakers' fluctuating performance, problems with injuries, and chemistry issues on the team have played a major role in their unstable playoff outlook.

The slim 12% chance reflects their current dismal performance and standing. Even though the NBA season is famed for its unpredictability, the path to the playoffs looks to be a steep climb for the Lakers.

ALSO READ: Draymond Green suspension salary: How much money did Warriors star lose for hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face?