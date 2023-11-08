How many teams did Shaquille O'Neal play for and how many NBA Championships did he win?

Shaquille O'Neal's career spanned 19 years and 1207 games, during which he became one of the NBA's most recognizable figures.

Although he maintained his imposing 7 feet 1 inch and 325-pound stature throughout most of his career, he changed the teams he played for several times.

Throughout his career, O'Neal played for a total of 6 teams, but his most memorable moments occurred during his stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic.

Shaquille O'Neal's NBA journey: From Magic to retirement

Orlando Magic - 1992-1996

Shaq rapidly established himself as one of the NBA's most promising young talents.

He earned the title of 1992 NBA Rookie of the Year in his debut season and contributed to the Magic's inaugural playoff appearance in his second year.

In his third season, he topped the NBA with an average of 29.3 points per game.

Despite their efforts, the Magic faced the Houston Rockets in the NBA Finals and suffered a four-game sweep.

Los Angeles Lakers – 1996-2004

From 1996 to 2004, the Los Angeles Lakers signed Shaq to a seven-year, $121 million contract.

He partnered with a young Kobe Bryant, forming one of the most dominant duos in NBA history.

Shaq achieved three NBA championships with the Lakers in 2000, 2001, and 2002 and earned the NBA Finals MVP title in each of those seasons.

He was also named the NBA Most Valuable Player in 2000.

During his tenure in LA, Shaq, along with Kobe, achieved numerous feats, including shattering backboards, receiving MVP awards, and setting single-season records.

Miami Heat – 2004-2008

Moving on to the Miami Heat from 2004 to 2008, Shaq was traded from LA to team up with the emerging talent, Dwayne Wade.

Together with Wade, Shaq played a pivotal role in securing the Heat's first-ever championship in 2006.

Phoenix Suns – 2008-2009

In 2008-2009, Shaq had a brief one-season stint with the Phoenix Suns, marked by injuries and a lack of success on the court.

Subsequently, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009.

Cleveland Cavaliers – 2009-2010

In the 2009-2010 season, Shaq joined forces with superstar LeBron James when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The team had a strong regular season performance but ultimately came up short in the playoffs.

Boston Celtics – 2010-2011

During the 2010-2011 season, Shaq joined the Boston Celtics with the aspiration of securing another championship to compete with Tim Duncan.

However, he played a limited role and decided to retire in 2011.

