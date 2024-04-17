Fact Check: Did NBA Accidentally Leak Season Awards? Revealing the Truth

As the NBA regular season has ended, all the basketball fans have got a new question in their mind, who will win what award? And it is obvious for the hardcore fans to keep counting on their favorites.

As the NBA regular season has ended, all the basketball fans have got a new question in their mind, who will win what award? And it is obvious for the hardcore fans to keep counting on their favorites.

Recently, a tweet surfaced on X(formerly Twitter) claiming to be the leaked list of NBA season awards and it got everyone by bluff. Why not?

The details so clear, the remarks so bold and any guesses for the person tagged in the post?

Well, to stretch less, it was none other than Sharms Charania, not the NBA insider Shams Charania.

The list was tweeted from a parody account named NBA Centel, which has been notoriously known for posting parody posts and taking the NBA fans with surprise on many occasions. And the account also tagged the wrong Shams Charania with a bit of change in spelling.

Also Read: Shannon Sharpe Gets in Heated Exchange on OKC Thunder As Brian Windhorst Says ‘You’re Gonna Regret Those Words’ Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

What is the composition for NBA Season Awards?

In the 2024 NBA season, the awards for All-NBA, All-Defensive, and All-Rookie selections has a long list of worthy contenders. The All-NBA selections would supposedly be tough to make as players from the top seeds showed no compromise on their performance.

Advertisement

One of the most eyeball grabbing feats would be the Most Valuable Player(MVP) award. With the tides sailing towards Nikola Jokic, as he has been into the picks of many pundits and analysts.

His exceptional skills and consistent contributions for the Denver Nuggets has got him a well-deserved place among the league's top performers.

And for the All-Defensive selections, the rumors favor Rudy Gobert, who leads the league with (0.164) defensive win-shares with the Minnesota Timberwolves topping the defense in the league.

In the All-Rookie selections, Victor Wembanyama's standout performance throughout his rookie season would lead to his well-deserved recognition as the Rookie of the Year. His impressive statistical achievements, including averaging 21.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, speak volume about his immediate influence and potential for future success.

Also Read: ‘Welcome to the Crib’: Fans Pour in Heartfelt Reactions as Angel Reese Drops Selfie After Being Drafted by Chicago Sky