Antonio Brown Stirs LeBron James Drama, Posts Controversial Image of Lakers Star With Jeanis Russ and Linda Rambis

LeBron James is one of the players who has stayed out of controversies throughout his life. The 4-time NBA champion is seen as an ideal player and a devoted family man off the court.

That’s why, when Antonio Brown recently made a crude remark about a viral courtside exchange directed at LeBron James, it didn't go down well with the fans. When James was injured and unable to play against the Milwaukee Bucks, he had a cordial conversation with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, the wife of NBA legend Kurt Rambis.

"He Got Game 2 #CTESPN," wrote Brown.

Brown shared a photoshopped picture of James with two women that showed him in a compromising position after the humorous moment was caught on camera. The photoshopped image that Brown posted shows James curled up between two ladies. The disrespectful tweet quickly attracted attention and criticism from fans worldwide.

James has not yet addressed Brown's post or the jokes that followed that were made at his expense, but the offensive remark heightens the controversy surrounding Brown's recent use of social media.

Brown is a serial offender

Brown has sparked debate online before. This is not the first time. Before going after James, he was criticized for sharing badly altered AI artwork of himself and Taylor Swift, which infuriated Swift's devoted following, who are also known as ‘Swifties’.

In addition, Brown has a history of controversial posts. One of them featured a photo of Ariana Grande wearing a Steelers jersey next to Mac Miller's mother, which the late rapper's fans found offensive.

Brown keeps up a contentious online persona despite the criticism, frequently receiving flak for his controversial posts. Although the former NFL player's recent remarks regarding James' courtside interaction may have caused controversy, they are merely the most recent in a string of thought-provoking social media antics

What was the conversation?

A person who considers himself to be an expert in lip-reading on Twitter reported the following exchange:

LeBron: "Happy International Women's Day."

Buss & Rambis: "Thank you."

Then Bron said, "Y'all are two of the most powerful women in sports. Y'all deserve it."

