‘I went the respectful route’: Former UFC Champion reveals Conor McGregor marketing advice he wishes he had followed

The Notorious Conor McGregor is undeniably one of the best combat superstars of this generation over the years he has established himself as the true face of UFC and a great representative of mixed martial arts.

He has managed to capture UFC championships in two different weight classes, and he is the only UFC fighter to hold two titles at the same time. McGregor has the crown of selling the biggest pay-per-view in the history of UFC. He is also the highest-paid and most followed UFC fighter as of now.

Apart from his expertise in mixed martial arts, his ability to trash-talk and his strong bond with fans play a significant role in his incredible achievements.

Now, almost every new-generation fighter tries to follow Conor McGregor’s blueprint to establish themselves as the next big thing in the world of combat sports.

Former UFC champion Dominik Cruz recently made an appearance on the Anik & Florian podcast, while talking about his career in UFC, the Bantamweight phenom also revealed a conversation he had with Conor McGregor and a tip 155-pound king gave him back then.



“I'll take you back to one story in particular that I haven't talked about that I was thinking about the other day. I had just beaten Takeya Mizugaki in a minute after a long layoff that everybody said I was doing something that nobody could ever do, ring rust exits blah blah blah all this stuff,” Curz expressed.

Conor McGregor’s advice to Dominik Cruz



Dominik Cruz said, “I get done and I win and I come up to the top and I'm sitting next to Conor and he's got his pearl white suit and his hair up with a Viking look going on at the time. He shakes my hand and he goes 'Very nice fight, you're a legend, OG in the sport' like whatever, like very kind.”



McGregor told Cruz, "He goes Man, you should go up there and grab those belts, just stand up with them right on your shoulders and just tell everybody that you're here and that you are the champion."

“I remember looking at him and thinking well he's really good, he's gonna rise right up and this is what up-and-comers look like but I'm just going to keep quiet. I'm gonna sit here and I'm gonna do my job and I'm gonna be respectable and humble because I don't know what comes next, I just don't know what comes next and that's not marketing.” Former champion told.

"Marketing is do it, apologize later if you need to, maybe. I just went the respectful route and those are moments in time I look back at and think that's the difference in marketing versus not. It does you get up there and while I believed in myself, I also just had a different direction in mind whereas Conor would've gone up there, grabbed the belt, and threw them over his shoulder,” Cruz further stated.

