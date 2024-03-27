Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Preview, Streaming Details, Injury Reports and More

On Wednesday, March 27, the NBA season of 2023-24 continues with an exciting lineup of 12 games. One of the highly anticipated matchups is the Suns vs. Nuggets game, taking place at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Let's dive into a detailed analysis of this Western Conference showdown. Interestingly, these two teams have already faced each other twice this season, and on both occasions, the visiting team emerged victorious.

Unfortunately, the Phoenix Suns will be missing Damion Lee for this game, while Bradley Beal and Jokic Norkic's availability remains uncertain. On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets will be without Vlatko Cancar, and the participation of Zeke Ninaji, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon is still up in the air.

Phoenix Suns' Three-Game Winning Streak Snapped in Close Contest

The Phoenix Suns had to concede defeat to the San Antonio Spurs in the recent Monday match by a slender margin of 104-102. This ended their winning streak of three games. They are midway on a five-game travel itinerary, and the initial two games resulted in a win and a loss.

The Suns' performance away from home stands moderately impressive with a 19-16 record. The Spurs had a lead of seven post the first quarter, but a spirited Phoenix team regained a slender three-point lead by halftime.

Spurs reclaimed the lead after the third quarter and maintained it till the end, a decisive three-pointer ensuring a victorious end.

The Suns achieved a shooting accuracy of 50.6%, but with eight fewer attempts, their free-throw score was 8 out of 14.

Devin Booker outstandingly scored 36 points, and a superlative performance by Kevin Durant brought 29 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Durant has a history of exceptional performances against the Nuggets, consistently averaging 32.5 points and 8 assists per game.

Phoenix Suns seamlessly rank fourth in field goal percentage at 49.6% and fifth in the league for three-point shooting at 38.1%.

Despite a poor free-throw performance against the Spurs, they rank eighth overall, hitting 80.3% of attempts. Suns stand seventh for limiting the opposition's field goal success to 46.3%.

Nuggets' Impressive Streak and Stellar Performance Metrics

On Monday, the Denver Nuggets conquered their fourth consecutive triumph, overwhelming the Memphis Grizzlies with a score of 128-103. With 15 wins in their previous 17 matches, Denver's current performance has been nothing short of impressive.

Their encounter with Phoenix is the second game of a five-game home series, where they have already established a strong record, having secured 29 victories out of 35 home matches.

From the game's onset, Denver dominated, establishing a 15-point lead in the first quarter and extending this margin to 25 by halftime.

The Nuggets demonstrated impeccable shooting, achieving a 53.3% shooting accuracy, converting 15 of their 32 three-point attempts (46.9%), and almost perfect free throws with a 17-18 performance. Furthermore, they limited the Grizzlies to a shooting success rate of 39.4%.

Nuggets' coach, Michael Malone, remarked on the team's spirit: "I believe the mindset each player carries is to fully invest in the game while also mentoring their teammates who might not get regular playing time."

"This is aimed at optimizing everyone's contribution. This collective growth approach is a testimony to their greatness as players."

Nikola Jokic, with 29 points and 11 rebounds, underscored the team's victory, narrowly missing a triple-double by two assists. Against Phoenix, Jokic has had an average success rate of 23.0 points and an assisting average of 10.5 per game over his career.

The Nuggets rank fifth in shooting percentage and third in successful shots per game (44.0), a notable feat considering their rank of 17th in shot attempts per game (88.7).

They are eighth in limiting opponents' shooting success (46.4%) and second in restricting three-pointers granted per game (31.4).

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Streaming Details

Time: 10:00 PM EDT

Date: March 27, 2024 Wednesday

Live Stream: FuboTV

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV.

National TV: ESPN

Injury Report for Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets

Phoenix Suns

Questionable

Bradley Beal (right finger sprain)

Jusuf Nurkic (right ankle sprain)

Denver Nuggets

Questionable

AG (right plantar fascia strain)

Murray (right knee inflammation)

Probable

Nikola Jokić (low back pain)

MPJ (illness)

Prediction

Suns 112-136 Nuggets

