LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview, Streaming Details, Injury Reports and More

On Wednesday, the LA Clippers are scheduled to clash with the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Arena, with the game set to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Following a 133-116 defeat at the hands of Indiana on Monday, the Clippers currently occupy the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, after their 108-96 to Sacramento on Monday, hold the eighth position in the Eastern Conference rankings.

In their last encounter on March 24 in Los Angeles, the 76ers, despite being touted as nine-point underdogs, emerged triumphant with a 121-107 victory over the Clippers. They impressively hit 53 percent of their shots, including 49% (18-for-37) from three-point distance.

Statistically, the Clippers average 116.6 points per game (12th in the league) and maintain a shooting accuracy of 49.2 percent, including a 38.8 percent success rate from beyond the arc (3rd overall).

They sink 82.0 percent of their free throws and haul in an average of 42.6 rebounds each game while delivering 25.7 assists and committing 13.1 turnovers on an average per game.

It was a stunning spectacle when the Sixers outperformed the Clippers in Los Angeles on Sunday, securing an unequivocal winning position despite being considered nine-point underdogs.

The Sixers' Resilient Streak Against the Clippers Despite Injuries

The Philadelphia team started strong with a first-quarter lead of 41-29 and skillfully maintained their edge throughout the game.

They reached a maximum lead of 21 points and managed to fend off a late charge by LA, remarkably without the services of Joel Embiid, Robert Covington, De'Anthony Melton, and Kelly Oubre Jr. Striding confidently from their winning streak, the Sixers look set to make a promising show at the upcoming match, well-supported by my bet on them to cover the spread on Sunday.

In contrast to the injury-riddled 76ers, who are missing Melton, Covington, Embiid, and possibly Oubre Jr due to a shoulder problem, the Clippers are in excellent health with no players on their injury report.

Westbrook has returned. However, in the past month, the Clippers' performance has been inconsistent – they've just lost to the 76ers as favorites by nine points at home and then incurred a loss to the Pacers as favorites by six points.

On the other hand, the 76ers have clinched four consecutive victories against the Clippers despite their healthier and more talented opponents.

Injury Report

Los Angeles

No injuries as of now

Philadelphia 76ers

PF Robert Covington is out

SF Kelly Oubre Jr. is questionable

SG Buddy Hield is questionable.

LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers Streaming Details

Date: Wednesday, March 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT

TV channel: ESPN

Live streaming: Sling

Prediction

Clippers 107-136 76ers

