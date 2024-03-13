‘Josh is in Love’: Josh Allen’s Teammate Shares INSIDER-INFORMATION on Quarterback’s Rumored Romance With Hailee Steinfeld

Other than Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, we have Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld , whom the NFL world just cannot stop talking about. One reason why they are a constant talk of the town is because of how low-key they keep their relationship. Talking about relationships, Josh Allen's teammate recently revealed an insider-informational about their budding romance.

What did Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills teammate reveal about his romance with Hailee Steinfeld?

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are a celebrity couple that fans are always on the hook for updates. Recently, Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills teammate Dion Dawkins revealed some insider information about the quarterback's romance with Hailee Steinfeld.

On Tuesday, Dion Dawkins made an appearance on the Up and Adams show alongside Taylor Lewan. During the interview, Dion Dawkins reflected back on Josh Allen's buzzing romance with rumored girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld . "You know your quarterback, man. And I know Josh," Dion Dawkins had said, starting off his major revelation.

"And I know Josh, and I know Josh is not a product of his environment, but, you know, Josh is in love. Josh is in love. So, if his girl is shopping and she's like, 'Joshee, try these on!' Josh is going to say, 'All right. I'll try these on!'" Dion Dawkins concluded his statement.

Dion Dawkins definitely knows his quarterback, and from what he said, it feels he knows way too much about not just Josh but also his relationship with the Hollywood star. Interestingly, ever since Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld started dating, not many celebs, especially Josh Allen's teammates, have commented on their romance.

It is quite a year later that their romance is buzzing enough that it's shaking the earth for the fans that Dion Dawkins revealed what's going on inside the circle. Nevertheless, this surely comes one thing i.e. Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are pretty serious about their relationship, and it's definitely not just a fling.

Who is Dion Dawkins?

Dion Dawkins is an offensive lineman for the Buffalo Bills who was drafted by the team in 2017 in the 63rd overall draft of the second round. During the draft, Dion Dawkin signed a four-year contract with the Buffalo Bills worth $4.18 Million, which came with $1.18 million as a signing bonus and $1.83 as guaranteed money.

Dion Dawkins has played a total of 7 seasons with the Buffalo Bills, appearing in a total of 112 games. One year after his draft, the Buffalo Bills drafted Josh Allen in the first draft round as the 7th overall pick. Josh Allen and Dion Dawkins have been teammates ever since; more than teammates, they are good friends.

