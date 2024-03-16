How Much Does Patrick Mahomes Make From Kansas City Chiefs? Exploring Patrick Mahomes Salary Over The Years

Patrick Mahomes is the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, and the whole NFL knows about him. But there are certain things about him that many don't know much about. For example, how much does Patrick Mahomes make from the Kansas City Chiefs? Here's everything you need to know about his career earnings.

Patrick Mahomes' Salary from Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs as the 10th overall pick in the 2017 first round. In 2017, he earned $465,000 from his team. In 2018, he earned $555,000, and in 2019, he earned $645,000. In 2020, Mahomes earned $825,000 in total salary from the Chiefs.

In 2022, Mahomes made about $1,500,000 from the Chiefs. In the following year, 2023, the star quarterback of the Chiefs earned an average annual salary of $1,325,556. In 2023, Patrick Mahomes reconstructed his 2020 $503 Million contract into $210 Million to receive an annual salary of $9,850,000 in 2024.

Patrick Mahomes' career earnings over the year

Patrick Mahomes is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks of this era in the NFL. Since the beginning of his career, he's been earning some good numbers from the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2017, his total career earnings from Chiefs accounted for $10.5 Million. The number went down to $1.2 Million in 2018.

In 2019, the Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback earned a total of $1.9 Million from the team. In 2020, his career earnings rose to $10.9 Million and $22.8 Million in 2021. In 2022, Patrick Mahomes made about $29.4 Million from his team. In 2023, that number went to $59.3 Million. In 2024, his career earnings from the Chiefs are expected to be $45.7 Million.

How many rings does Mahomes have?

Patrick Mahomes has three Championship rings, which came from three Super Bowl wins. The first time that Patrick Mahomes won a Super Bowl championship with the Kansas City Chiefs was in 2020. In that season, he threw 4031 passing yards. The second ring came in 2023, and the third and most recent one came in 2024.

