Indiana Pacers Injury Report: Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against Cleveland Cavaliers Tonight? Deets Inside

On Friday, the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers will end their season series at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The game is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. This pivotal Eastern Conference matchup boasts significant playoff stakes for both teams, marking it as an essential win.

Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against the Cavaliers Tonight?

Tyrese Haliburton stands ready to take on the Cavaliers. With Haliburton and the newly added Pascal Siakam at the helm, Indiana will center their strategy around these two All-Star players.

Currently, the Pacers are in the thick of a tough struggle to maintain their position as the sixth seed and dodge the play-in tournament.

Since they share the same record as the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic as they head into Friday's encounter, a win against the Cavs could push them higher in the standings particularly if the Magic falter against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Additionally, this matchup is made even more exciting by the chance of it providing a glimpse of the first playoff round. If the Pacers manage to overtake the Magic, the Cavs may encounter a face-off with Indiana right at the playoff's beginning.

This potential situation ratchets up the intensity and strategy of Friday's match, as both teams are shooting for not just a victory but psychological dominance going into the postseason.

Indiana Pacers Players Stats Against The Cavaliers

Tyrese Haliburton

Up against the Cavaliers in his career, Tyrese Haliburton has managed to average 19.3 points, 8.5 assists, and 3.3 rebounds over 12 games.

Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam, in the 24 games he’s played against the Cavaliers during his career, has averaged 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Injury Report

Pacers

Out

Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum)

Questionable

Isaiah Jackson (left hamstring strain)

Quenton Jackson (two-way contracts)

Oscar Tshiebwe (two-way contracts)

Isaiah Wong (two-way contracts)

Cavaliers

Out

Dean Wade

Ty Jerome

Questionable

Sam Merrill

