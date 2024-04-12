San Antonio Spurs Injury Report: Will Victor Wembanyama Play Against Nuggets Tonight? Deets Inside

In an upcoming NBA showdown, the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs are all set to battle it out at the Frost Bank Center on Friday. As we delve into a betting perspective, we will analyze the best wager options for this game.

Will Victor Wembanyama Play Against the Nuggets Tonight?

Standing tall in the Spurs team, Victor Wembanyama is prepared to enter the contest by averaging impressive stats of 21.3 points and 10.7 rebounds.

The San Antonio are in good form, having recently claimed victory over the Grizzlies, despite losses to the 76ers and Thunder. The Spurs average 112.3 points at a shooting rate of 46.2 percent, whereas they permit 119.2 points at a 49 percent shot rate.

Devin Vassell, featuring promising statistics with an average of 19.5 points and 4.1 assists, will be a player to watch. Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan are other notable players, with the latter pulling in 6.4 rebounds on average.

With a performance of 34.8 percent from beyond the arc and 78.2 percent from the free throw line, the Spurs show their prowess even as they limit opponents to 37.6 percent deep shooting and accumulate 43.9 rebounds each game.

Will Nikola Jokić Play Against the Spurs Tonight?

On the Nuggets' side, Nikola Jokic is probable to play. With an average of 26.4 points and 12.4 rebounds, his appearance against the Spurs is highly anticipated.

Marching into the contest after defeating the Hawks, Jazz, and Timberwolves, the Denver Nuggets are managing an average of 114.7 points at a shooting rate of 49.5 percent while limiting the opposition to 109.7 points at 46.2 percent shooting.

Keeping the scores ticking for the Nuggets, Jamal Murray averages 20.8 points and 4.1 rebounds. With Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon contributing as other solid point-scorers and rebound-pullers, the Nuggets boast a shooting trend of 37.4 percent from beyond the arc and 76.4 percent from the free-throw line.

San Antonio Spurs Players Stats Against The Nuggets

Victor Wembanyama Stats

Victor Wembanyama averages 20.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 5.3 blocks in three games against the Nuggets.

Devin Vassell Stats

Devin Vassell averages 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 12 games against the Nuggets.

Injury Report

Spurs Injuries

Out

Charles Bassey (left knee)

Dominick Barlow (left knee)

Keldon Johnson (left foot)

Cedi Osman (right ankle)

Jeremy Sochan (left ankle)

Devin Vassell – (right foot)

Nuggets Injuries

Probable

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right shoulder)

Vlatko Cancar (left knee)

Aaron Gordon (right foot)

Nikola Jokic (left hip)

Jamal Murray (right knee)

Zeke Nnaji (right adductor)

Michael Porter Jr. (left quad)

