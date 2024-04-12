Insider Reveals if Travis Kelce Will Sign Prenup With Taylor Swift: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are one celebrity couple who hit headlines even when they haven’t done anything. Not just the couple’s pictures but even rumors about them make their fans go crazy. As of now, the rumor mill is churning out news about their engagement.

The NFL star recently dropped a hint, which sparked excitement among their followers. However, it's unclear whether they are genuinely planning to tie the knot or simply want to keep their fans guessing.

Swift and Kelce Engaged? Prenup Debate

According to NerdStash, there is a buzz about a possible prenuptial agreement between Travis and Taylor. The recent reports from Life & Style added fuel to the fire. The report suggests that the pair have been spending a significant amount of time together and engaging in secretive activities.

Talking about the rumored prenup, a source close to the aforementioned portal revealed, “Travis has no problem signing a prenup because his business team wants to protect his assets. He’ll do whatever it takes . It will be bulletproof. It may not be romantic, but it’s smart."

Kelce has never missed a chance to express his admiration for Swift. Frequently, he has always mentioned that his happiness lies in being right next to her. According to Life & Style, he said, “It doesn’t feel like there’s much chill in my life. Everything seems to be full throttle and just moving at the speed of light, and that’s how I kind of like it,” said Travis.

However, a lot of the time, their relationship gets scrutinized due to their high-profile status. Swift recently became a billionaire, and Kelce, on the other hand, has amassed considerable wealth. Despite their financial status, they are both pragmatic about their future together.

Will it be a fairytale?

Fans are focusing more on this, as Taylor and Travis are apparently having private meetings with their family members as well. While their gathering details remain confidential, their families are happy with their relationship. This is why it is becoming more obvious to the fans that there are chances they might take the next step.

For now, the couple seems content to keep the major decision about their relationship private. But they left their fans dreaming about what the future may hold for them.