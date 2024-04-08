Viral Travis Kelce Clip Has Fans Calling Taylor Swift 'Lucky' for Dating 'Greenest Green Flag Ever’

Not just Taylor Swift, but her fans are also going crazy over Travis Kelce. A video of a fan praising the Kansas City Chiefs’ star for two straight minutes is going viral on the internet. The video features Kelce talking about Swift and his admiration for her.

The fan with the username @moonlithoax posted a compilation of the videos with the singer's Call It What You Want in the background. In the caption, the fan wrote “Travis Kelce being a Taywarrior for 2 minutes straight.”

A fan commented, “He really loves her.” Another wrote, “Ummm! Perfection!” Another wrote, “Trav loves praising his Taylor.” One quoted the tweet saying, “Travis Kelce is the greenest green flag ever.”

Swifties call Travis Kelce Taylor Swift's biggest “defender”

Swifties have been giving Travis Kelce a lot of new nicknames. One described him as “Taydefender” and another as “Taywarrior.” There is no doubt that the fans love the way he openly talks about the Love Story singer. Earlier, the Grammy winner singer revealed she loves how “down to earth” Kelce is. The two have been spending quite a time together before they go back to their busy schedule. While Kelce will be joining his squad as the NFL season kicks off, Swift will go back to resuming her Eras Tour in May.

Meanwhile, Taylor is going to drop her new album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19. The singer announced her new album in the middle of her Grammy acceptance speech which she received for best pop vocal for 2022 Midnights.

Meanwhile, no one can match the theories of the Swifties. The fans expect the 11th studio album to be about her different states of heartbreak. It is to be seen if the album also involves some love song about the Chiefs tight end, however, according to the Cruel Summer singer, she has been keeping the album secret for over two years and it's just been months since the two met.

