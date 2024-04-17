Insider Reveals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are on Met Gala 2024 Guest List

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift continue to capture headlines with their whirlwind of achievements. She is all over the news, from her highly successful Eras tour to the newly released studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

On the other hand, Kelce stole the show with his beer-smash moment during his graduation ceremony. The couple never fails to be in the limelight. Just after having a gala time at Coachella, they might not attend the Met Gala this year.

Met Gala 2024 Gossip

Amidst the pair’s professional endeavors, their relationship has always taken center stage. According to sources close to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, their names are on the guest list for the Met Gala in 2024. “It's that time of year when both are off and they like not to attract any attention, to not go to many public events, and just stay in their bubble,” per The Sun.

Fans are buzzing with anticipation as they wait for confirmation of the couple’s attendance. A source close to Klece’s circle hints at their absence at the event.

It was also reported that “the Met Gala is a massive event but the plan is to not go as they want to enjoy the maximum time they have before the start of the Euro tour." The way Kelce talks about his time together with Swift suggests that they are about to have a golden time before her tour kicks in.

Kelce followed a hectic few months, including the Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl and Swift’s string of concerts. Previously, the couple was seen having a quiet moment on the beaches of the Bahamas.

Fan’s Post On Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Attendance

Some other sources revealed that they’ve been spending quality time with each other at Swift’s Los Angeles residence. “They love to just relax, spend time together, and stay at Taylor's residences to just enjoy being together and get a well-deserved rest," said the reporter.

"Taylor and Travis at Coachella??? We are so close to seeing them in Met Gala OMG," Some fan tweeted this statement on X. This clearly shows the excitement the two of them are building among their admirers.

This year, the Met Gala is themed after Sleeping Beauty, and ‘Garden of Time’ will be represented by celebrities. As the event countdown begins, they eagerly await updates about Swift and Kelce’s plans. Let us know in the comments what your thoughts are about all the speculation revolving around their red-carpet grace.

