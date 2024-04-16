Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Conversations During Coachella Decoded by Deaf Lip Reader

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift had the spotlight on them over the weekend as they attended the Coachella Music Festival. They were seen enjoying the festival in each other’s arms and whispering things in each other’s ears. Of course, Swifties want to know everything about their "Mother," and now they are all curious about what Travis and Swift were talking about at Coachella.

TikTok sensation Jackie Gonzalez has treated fans to an exclusive peek into the couple's conversation. The skilled lip reader shared a series of videos where she captured Swift’s interaction and expression during the festivals.

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Coachella banter deciphered

In the footage, she can be seen greeting her fans by saying ‘Hi!’ very cheerfully. While having the conversation, she was arm-in-arm with Kelce. She also appeared surprised by their prime viewing spot, which was exactly near the stage.

According to Gonzalez, Swift said, "Oh my God, we're in the front!?" which suggests that they got the VIP treatment. She also introduced her boyfriend to the concertgoer by saying, "This is Travis!" The couple had infectious enthusiasm, and they danced through the time. They even enjoy themselves on the beats of DJ Dom Dolla's set. At one point, Kelce could be seen lifting Swift into the air playfully.

Behind the scenes of Coachella

Swift was also heard expressing her emotions to Klece by saying, “That was the best thing to happen tonight. Sorry, I’m drunk.”

Later, the couple was spotted enjoying more performances by Bleachers, a band fronted by Jack Antonoff. After having a gala time at Coachella, the couple appeared at the Neon Carnival Bash. Kelce, who has always shared his fondness for live music, could be seen having a blast at the event.

Despite having an audio impairment, Gonzalez’s lip-reading gave the fans a glimpse into Kelce and Swift’s Coachella moment. Even though the insights given by Gonzalez could be wrong, fans believe her.

