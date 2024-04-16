'OG Member of TTPD': Resurfaced Travis Kelce Tweet Ahead of Taylor Swift Album Release Leaves Fans Surprised

An old tweet by Travis Kelce has resurfaced on the Internet ahead of Taylor Swift's upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, which will be released on April 19th. The singer announced the album during her 13th Grammy acceptance speech, her lucky number; shocking the Swifties.

Amid all the excitement and buzz, an old tweet by the pop star's beau and the Kansas City Chiefs player has surprised the fans. Swifties think it might have a connection to the singer-songwriter’s upcoming album.

Old Travis Kelce Tweet resurfaces calling him ‘OG member of TTPD’ ahead of Taylor Swift album

While Swifties can't wait to listen to Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, they have been talking about this viral tweet by her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce related to it. Replying to a now-suspended account with the username @misskodak, Kelce wrote, back in 2010, “Hahaha You are right.... I am more of a poet!!!”

Following the tweet, fans started calling the tight end the OG member of Swift’s album. One user wrote, “Travis was an OG member.”

Another wrote, “He knew.”

Quoting to the Tweet, a Swiftie replied, “Travis Kelce: Member of the Tortured Poets Department.”

Another Swiftie quotes, “Doing promo for #TSTTPD 14 years in advance. it’s crazy.”

The highly anticipated album will be the Cruel Summer hit maker's 11th studio album which includes 17 tracks in addition to one bonus called The Manuscript. The adorable couple were seen enjoying the Coachella Music Festival, where they danced and sang before going back to their normal schedule.

Several adorable moments went viral during their cosy date where Kelce was seen holding Swift up in the air while being surrounded by friends. The couple were also seen sharing sweet kisses during the Bleachers’ performance in various fan-captured videos posted on social media.

Swift was also seen wearing boyfriend's New Heights Podcast baseball hat, the Podcast which the 34-year-old co-hosts with his elder brother Jason Kelce. The pair are spending as much time as they can before the All Too Well singer goes back to continuing the Eras Tour resuming in May, and Kelce returns to the upcoming NFL season.

