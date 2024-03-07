Inter Miami Vs Nashville SC CONCACAF 2024: Lineup, How To Watch On TV, Livestream Details, Date, Time, And More

Nashville and Inter Miami will meet at Geodis Park for the opening leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 match. Lionel Messi and his teammates have begun the new season in style, winning two of their first three MLS games, and will try to add another win to their record when they go to Nashville.

Meanwhile, Gary Smith's Nashville SC has struggled in their opening two league games, drawing both against New York RB and Colorado. However, they fared well in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup, defeating Moca in both games for a 7-0 aggregate.

Nashville will be motivated enough to get a positive result against Lionel Messi’s team. After two draws in the league, the hosts will do their best to try to record an important win in front of their fans to travel to Miami with real possibilities of advancing. However, The Herons will want to fly high and come out on top in Nashville.

Inter Miami Vs Nashville SC CONCACAF 2024: Projected Lineup

Inter Miami: Drake Callender, Julian Gressel, Tomas Aviles, Nicolas Freire,Jordi Alba; David Ruiz, Sergio Busquets,Diego Gomez; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Robert Taylor

Nashville SC: Joe Willis, Lukas MacNaughton, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, Anibal Godoy, Sean Davis, Alex Muyl, Jacob Shaffelburg, Tyler Boyd, Teal Bunbury

Inter Miami Vs Nashville SC CONCACAF 2024: Injury Report

Inter Miami: Franco Negri, Ian Fray, Facundo Farias, Benjamin Cremaschi

Nashville SC: Randall Leal

Inter Miami Vs Nashville SC CONCACAF 2024: Date and time

Inter Miami Vs Nashville SC will take place on Thursday, March 7 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT and March 8 at 7:30 am IST.

Where will Inter Miami Vs Real Salt Lake take place?

The MLS match between Inter Miami and Nashville SC will take place at GEODIS Park which is in Nashville, Tennessee, US.

How to watch on TV and live stream Inter Miami Vs Nashville SC CONCACAF 2024?

Not everybody is going to be in Nashville, to watch Inter Miami Vs Nashville SC, but there are livestream options fans can tune in to watch the MLS match. Fans living in any country whether it is the US, UK, India, or any other country can watch and livestream Inter Miami Vs Nashville SC on Apple TV by buying the MLS season pass.

Apple will charge $13 per month for an MLS Season Pass to Apple TV Plus subscribers. Since an Apple TV Plus membership costs $7 per month, users' total monthly charge is $20. If you are not an Apple TV Plus customer, the monthly fee will be $15.

