Will Lionel Play Against Nashville SC In Inter Miami’s CONCACAF 2024 Clash?

With Inter Miami aiming to achieve new heights they will go up against Nashville SC for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup. All eyes would be on the Inter Miami skipper Lionel Messi. He is expected to start the match. With Lionel Messi playing Inter Miami would like to carry the form and aim for the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Inter Miami already carries high momentum coming into this match. In their last match, they destroyed MLS team Orlando City in an absolute one-sided match, winning it 5-0. In the match, both Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored a brace which confirmed their dominance. Inter Miami will meet Nashville SC on Thursday, March 7 in the race to win the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

In the last three MLS matches, Lionel Messi has played the whole 90 Minutes, which asserts that he will be starting the match against Nashville. Messi, 36 has been consistently scoring for Inter Miami and he seems to be fit so, he will be in the playing XI against Nashville.

With the introduction of Luiz Suarez into the team Inter Miami has become a menace destroying teams left, right and center in the MLS. It would be interesting to see how coach Gerardo Martino decides to put up the game.

Lionel Messi spotted training ahead of their match against Nashville SC

Lionel Messi was spotted training. He looked in a good mood and also looked fit which increases the chances of him being in the playing XI. A fan captured the former Catalonian training with his team doing passes.

Inter Miami will compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup for the first time in club history. The tournament is similar to the Conmebol Libertadores and the UEFA Champions League. The club qualified for the competition by winning the Leagues Cup in 2023 and advancing directly to the Round of 16. Inter Miami will face Nashville SC in a two-leg series, with the winner advancing to the next round.

