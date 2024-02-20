Inter Miami Full Schedule 2024: Lionel Messi Fan Guide for His First Full Season in MLS

Lionel Messi is set to become the main highlight for Inter Miami in the Major Soccer League (MLS) by 2024. The anticipation surrounding Messi's involvement with the teams in the United States and Canada is off the charts!

In addition, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets have teamed up with Messi at Inter Miami, where they will be coached by their former Barca coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino. Therefore, the pressure to clinch the MLS Cup 2024 falls on Tata and Messi, especially since Coach Tata guided Atlanta United FC to victory in 2018.

Lionel Messi’s fans will be expecting him to win the trophy this year for the team, as the football star led the national team, Argentina to the World Cup in 2022.

So here is a full breakdown of everything you need to know about the schedule of Inter Miami in the MSL 2024.

When does the 2024 MLS season start?

The MLS 2024 starts on February 21, 2024, and the first game will be played in Miami.

When is Inter Miami’s first game?

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami is set to take on Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, February 21st. The anticipation is high as Messi and Tata kick off the new MLS season with their fresh side.

Who are Inter Miami’s biggest rivals at MLS Cup 2024?

FC Cincinnati, the reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew, and the Philadelphia Union are all expected to give Messi's Inter Miami a run for their money in the race for the cup. Additionally, teams like LAFC, the Seattle Sounders, St. Louis City, and Miami's in-state rivals Orlando City could also prove to be formidable opponents for Inter Miami.

Advertisement

Inter Miami 2024 Schedule

All kick-off times are listed as ET

February 21 vs Real Salt Lake - 8pm

February 25 at LA Galaxy - 8:30pm

March 2 vs Orlando City - 4:30pm

March 10 vs CF Montreal - 6pm

March 16 at DC United - 2pm

March 23 at New York Red Bulls - 2pm

March 30 vs New York City FC - 7:30pm

April 6 vs Colorado Rapids - 7:30pm

April 13 at Sporting Kansas City - 8:30pm

April 20 vs Nashville SC - 7:30pm

April 27 at New England Revolution - 7:30pm

May 4 vs New York Red Bulls - 7:30pm

May 11 at CF Montreal - 7:30pm

May 15 at Orlando City - 7:30pm

May 18 vs DC United - 7:30pm

May 25 at Vancouver Whitecaps - 10:30pm

May 29 vs Atlanta United - 7:30pm

June 1 vs St. Louis City SC - 7:30pm

June 15 at Philadelphia Union - 7:30pm

June 19 vs Columbus Crew - 7:30pm

June 29 at Nashville SC - 8:30pm

July 3 at Charlotte FC - 7:30pm

July 6 at FC Cincinnati - 7:30pm

July 17 vs Toronto FC - 7:30pm

July 20 vs Chicago Fire - 7:30pm

August 24 vs FC Cincinnati - 7:30pm

August 31 at Chicago Cire - 8:30pm

September 14 vs Philadelphia Union - 7:30pm

September 18 at Atlanta United - 7:30pm

September 21 at New York City FC - 2pm

September 28 vs Charlotte FC - 7:30pm

October 2 at Columbus Crew - 7:30pm

October 5 at Toronto FC - 7:30pm

October 19 vs New England Revolution - 6pm

ALSO READ: Such a Disgusting Guy’: Inter Miami Fans Want Lionel Messi Terminated After THIS Reaction During 4–3 Loss to Vissel Kobe