Inter Miami Full Schedule 2024: Lionel Messi Fan Guide for His First Full Season in MLS
Know global soccer star Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami schedule at the Major Soccer League 2024 in the United States.
Lionel Messi is set to become the main highlight for Inter Miami in the Major Soccer League (MLS) by 2024. The anticipation surrounding Messi's involvement with the teams in the United States and Canada is off the charts!
In addition, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets have teamed up with Messi at Inter Miami, where they will be coached by their former Barca coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino. Therefore, the pressure to clinch the MLS Cup 2024 falls on Tata and Messi, especially since Coach Tata guided Atlanta United FC to victory in 2018.
Lionel Messi’s fans will be expecting him to win the trophy this year for the team, as the football star led the national team, Argentina to the World Cup in 2022.
So here is a full breakdown of everything you need to know about the schedule of Inter Miami in the MSL 2024.
When does the 2024 MLS season start?
The MLS 2024 starts on February 21, 2024, and the first game will be played in Miami.
When is Inter Miami’s first game?
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami is set to take on Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, February 21st. The anticipation is high as Messi and Tata kick off the new MLS season with their fresh side.
Who are Inter Miami’s biggest rivals at MLS Cup 2024?
FC Cincinnati, the reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew, and the Philadelphia Union are all expected to give Messi's Inter Miami a run for their money in the race for the cup. Additionally, teams like LAFC, the Seattle Sounders, St. Louis City, and Miami's in-state rivals Orlando City could also prove to be formidable opponents for Inter Miami.
Inter Miami 2024 Schedule
All kick-off times are listed as ET
- February 21 vs Real Salt Lake - 8pm
- February 25 at LA Galaxy - 8:30pm
- March 2 vs Orlando City - 4:30pm
- March 10 vs CF Montreal - 6pm
- March 16 at DC United - 2pm
- March 23 at New York Red Bulls - 2pm
- March 30 vs New York City FC - 7:30pm
- April 6 vs Colorado Rapids - 7:30pm
- April 13 at Sporting Kansas City - 8:30pm
- April 20 vs Nashville SC - 7:30pm
- April 27 at New England Revolution - 7:30pm
- May 4 vs New York Red Bulls - 7:30pm
- May 11 at CF Montreal - 7:30pm
- May 15 at Orlando City - 7:30pm
- May 18 vs DC United - 7:30pm
- May 25 at Vancouver Whitecaps - 10:30pm
- May 29 vs Atlanta United - 7:30pm
- June 1 vs St. Louis City SC - 7:30pm
- June 15 at Philadelphia Union - 7:30pm
- June 19 vs Columbus Crew - 7:30pm
- June 29 at Nashville SC - 8:30pm
- July 3 at Charlotte FC - 7:30pm
- July 6 at FC Cincinnati - 7:30pm
- July 17 vs Toronto FC - 7:30pm
- July 20 vs Chicago Fire - 7:30pm
- August 24 vs FC Cincinnati - 7:30pm
- August 31 at Chicago Cire - 8:30pm
- September 14 vs Philadelphia Union - 7:30pm
- September 18 at Atlanta United - 7:30pm
- September 21 at New York City FC - 2pm
- September 28 vs Charlotte FC - 7:30pm
- October 2 at Columbus Crew - 7:30pm
- October 5 at Toronto FC - 7:30pm
- October 19 vs New England Revolution - 6pm
