Is Charles Oliveira Ducking Islam Makhachev Rematch? Chael Sonnen Weighs In

Charles Oliveira has his eyes set on Conor McGregor; not the rematch for the title with Islam Makhchev. His manager has echoed this desire. The goal? A blockbuster fight. Meanwhile, a critical battle looms at UFC 300. Oliveira faces Arman Tsarukyan, a stepping stone to his McGregor dream. But why choose McGregor over a title shot?

Is it the fame, the money, or something else? This preference sparks debate. Critics question: Is Oliveira dodging Islam? Or is he chasing a bigger payday? As UFC 300 approaches, Oliveira's choice becomes a hot topic.

'Unemployed if Waiting for Conor?': Sonnen Questions Oliveira's Commitment

Charles Oliveira's preference for fighting Conor McGregor over a title shot against Islam Makhachev has raised quite a few eyebrows in the mixed martial arts community. Oliveira has candidly expressed, "I would absolutely go with Conor because of the money."

He draws parallels with Dustin Poirier's decision, emphasizing the financial windfall such a fight promises. "You’re putting too much money in your bank account to live a good life," Oliveira stated, suggesting the financial security a McGregor fight offers far outweighs the title's prestige.

Chael Sonnen, offering his seasoned perspective, critically analyzes Oliveira's stance. He points out, "Islam has done everything that's ever been asked of him," underscoring Makhachev's willingness and capability as a contender. Sonnen elaborates on Oliveira's avoidance, saying, "Oliveira has made it very clear he does not want to fight Islam," hinting at a deeper reluctance to face Makhachev again.

He starkly summarizes Oliveira's situation, "If you’re sitting around waiting for Conor McGregor it means that you're unemployed. But if you go ask for Conor, when somebody else is trying to give you a world title fight, we can't force you into something you don't wanna do."

Sonnen's blunt assessment underscores the high stakes and complex dynamics at play, highlighting the intricate balance fighters must strike between career strategy and competitive spirit. But one question remains: Is the pursuit of financial security a valid strategy, or does it detract from the competitive spirit of MMA? As Oliviera is set to fight Arman Tsarukyan, do you think his win or loss in the fight would change his mind about the Conor fight? Let us know in the comments section.