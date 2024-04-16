Blake Griffin Net Worth in 2024 - Contract, Salary and Career Earnings

After 13 seasons in the NBA, the seasoned forward, Blake Griffin, declared his retirement on Tuesday.

Griffin officially announced his decision via an Instagram post, sharing his gratefulness for a long and prosperous career.

The final NBA season for Griffin was the 2022-23 period, during which he played only for the Boston Celtics. Despite being part of an impressively skilled team, he did not play a significant part.

Featuring 41 games and having 16 starts, his average was 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 13.9 minutes per match. These were the lowest stats of his career.

What is Blake Griffin's Net Worth in 2024?

Blake Griffin’s net worth lies between a reported $110 million and $120 million. Griffin began his professional journey with the Los Angeles Clippers, later shifting to the Detroit Pistons in 2018.

Throughout his career, he has secured a spot on the NBA All-Star team six times. He is a former NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion and a former NBA Rookie of the Year. He is often regarded as one of the greatest rookies the NBA has ever seen.

Blake Griffin's Contract

Blake Griffin, a well-known NBA player, has undertaken a succession of impressive contracts throughout his basketball career. His professional career commenced with a four-year contract, worth $23. million, secured with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Post his debut season, he agreed to a five-year extension with the Clippers, amassing $94.5 million, which was followed by another five-year contract worth $171 million with the same organization.

Despite being transitioned to the Detroit Pistons, Griffin's contract was bought out, and he subsequently became a part of the Brooklyn Nets under a veteran minimum contract.

Currently, he is a part of the Boston Celtics, engaged under a one-year, $2.9 million contract. His career earnings excluding brand deals amount to a staggering $257,810,680.

Blake Griffin's Salary and Career Earnings

About his salary and career earnings, Griffin, in his preliminary decade in the NBA, accumulated an NBA salary of $160 million. His per-season earnings peaked at $30 million for the first time in 2018, earning $32.1 million from the Pistons.

In addition to his lucrative career, Griffin has amassed a significant income through brand endorsements, making him one of the most paid sportsperson sponsors across the globe. He has secured beneficial endorsement deals with esteemed brands such as Kia, Subway, AT&T, Vizio, and Nike.

Griffin typically generates $6-10 million from his endorsements annually. When coupled with his NBA salary, his yearly earnings reach approximately $35-40 million.

Before the 2012-12 season, Griffin agreed to a five-year, $95-million contract extension with the Clippers. He accumulated $36 million from his salary and endorsements between June 2017 and June 2018.

In 2018, he signed another NBA contract extension worth $171 million. Between June 2018 and June 2019, he earned $39 million in total. At present, Griffin's annual salary amounts to approximately $32 million.

When Did Blake Griffin Got Drafted

The Los Angeles Clippers drafted Blake Griffin as the first overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, taking place at the WaMu Theatre at Madison Square Garden, New York City, on June 25, 2009.

Initially playing at the University of Oklahoma as a power forward, Griffin was chosen but tragically missed the 2009-10 season, having to undergo surgery for a broken left kneecap he injured during pre-season.

Griffin announced his NBA retirement in 2024, marking the end of his 13-season tenure where he played the Clippers, Pistons, Celtics, and Nets.

Blake Griffin's Rookie Contract

The Los Angeles Clippers gave Blake Griffin a rookie contract for four years, worth $23.2 million. Signing this contract made him the top choice in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Griffin became an instrumental player for the Clippers despite sitting out his entire initial year due to injury. Over his first three active seasons, Griffin scored over 20 points per game and achieved multiple All-Star recognitions.

How Much Does Blake Griffin Make In Endorsements?

Estimates place Blake Griffin's endorsement earnings at around $6-10 million annually. He authorized a memorabilia sale featuring his autograph after signing a deal with Panini America back in 2011.

His prominence extended to being featured on the cover of the "NBA 2K13" video game. Griffin has also made appearances in commercials for notable brands such as Kia, Subway, Vizio, and GameFly.

Blake Griffin's NBA Awards and Accomplishments

Blake Griffin's accolades in the NBA are quite impressive. A six-time NBA All-Star and a five-time All-NBA pick, Griffin began his basketball career with a bang. The Los Angeles Clippers drafted him as their first overall pick in 2009.

During his rookie season, he bagged the NBA Rookie of the Year Award for 2010-11 and made it to the All-Star list. He also championed the 2011 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Griffin's name has been featured thrice in the All-NBA Second Team (2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14) and twice in the All-NBA Third Team (2014-15, 2018-19).

January of 2018 saw him traded to the Detroit Pistons where he played until 2021. March 2021 had him signing with the Brooklyn Nets, and September 2022 saw him teaming up with the Boston Celtics.

Despite his career achievements, an NBA championship win still eludes him. Griffin's career average sits at 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists over 765 regular-season games.

