Trigger Warning: This article might contain words like sexual abuse.

Red Bull Principle Christian Horner is currently under a lot of pressure with all the sexual allegations against him. The Red Bull team principal was the major focus of attention at Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen led Sergio Perez in a Red Bull 1-2, following a probe that cleared claims of illicit conduct filed against him.

Words Following the dismissal a leaked email allegedly containing screenshots of correspondence between Christian Horner and the female employee who filed a complaint against him was distributed to the media, team members, senior F1 officials, and the FIA, complicating the allegations against Horner further. But what is F1's role in it?

Mohammed bin Sulayem asks for Max Verstappen’s support

As reported by BBC Sports, FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem has asked defending champion Max Verstappen to express public support for his team principal Christian Horner.

Controversy has hampered Red Bull Racing's crazy season. Horner, the Austrian outfit's team principal, was accused of improper behavior by a female staff member within the organization, raising concerns about his future with the squad.

The report from BBC Sport states: "On Sunday the Telegraaf reported that Max Verstappen had been asked by Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of F1's governing body the FIA, to back Horner publicly.”

“BBC Sport has independently verified the story.

"Ben Sulayem's approach came after Max Verstappen gave only qualified support to Horner when asked four times in the lead-up to the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday whether he had full faith and confidence in him.

"The FIA has been approached for comment."

There have been no reports of F1 or FIA being involved directly except for asking Max Verstappen's support.

Joe Verstappen doesn’t want Team Red Bull to be ‘torn apart’

Verstappen Sr. is the father of Max Verstappen. Jos Verstappen made some remarks before Saturday's Bahrain Grand Prix which made fans wonder whether Christian Horner did anything wrong or not. Before the Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen spoke with The Daily Mail, where he said, "There is tension here while he remains in position. The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode."

According to the Daily Mail, Horner believes Joe Verstappen has been orchestrating a campaign to overthrow him for the past few weeks, with the inference that the Dutchman may have been involved in the email leak.

Verstappen denied the allegations, saying: “That wouldn't make sense. Why would I do that when Max is doing so well here?”

Verstappen Sr. is said to have warned close friends and family that if Horner continued, his son would quit Red Bull. He is also said to have dined with Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff before of the event.

Also, ESPN claimed that Jos Verstappen had withdrawn from this week's race in Jeddah, with tensions rising around Team Red Bull and the plot shifting towards him. What are your thoughts on Christian Horner playing the victim or he is facing false allegations?

