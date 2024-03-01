Max Verstappen Net Worth in 2024

Max Emilian Verstappen is a dominant force in the world of Formula One racing. Embodying remarkable talent and achievement in the field, Verstappen has made his mark as three times Formula One World Champion, reigning victorious in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Marking the start of his Formula One journey in 2015, Verstappen demonstrated a swift rise to fame, becoming the youngest-ever winner of an F1 race.

Born to a family with a rich racing lineage, he is the son of former F1 driver Jos Verstappen and kart racer Sophie-Marie Kumpen. His father was the first Dutchman to grace an F1 podium.

Though born in Belgium and a holder of a Belgian passport, Verstappen proudly identifies as Dutch, attributing his upbringing and racing affiliations.

Television and tabloids alike frequently report on his close-knit relationships with his family, including his father, mother, and younger sister, Victoria.

Verstappen's path in Formula One isn't just about winning, but also about determination and a relentless pursuit of greatness. His unmatched abilities on the track solidify his position as one of the most dominant competitors in the sport.

What is Max Verstappen’s Net Worth?- $90 Million (Estimated)

Max Verstappen, the Belgian-Dutch Formula 1 driver, built a huge fortune through professional racing and multiple business endeavors.

Advertisement

The estimates of his wealth vary widely, with figures around $90 million. The main source of his earnings is his substantial salary as a Formula 1 driver, with Forbes projecting him to earn $60 million annually from his agreement with Red Bull Racing.

Moreover, he has augmented his income through sponsorship agreements with companies like Electronic Arts and Heineken. Verstappen's opulent lifestyle is distinguished by his collection of assets, notably an expansive array of cars featuring luxury brands such as Aston Martins, Ferraris, and others.

Max Verstappen’s F1 Salary and Career Earnings

Max Verstappen stands as a top earner in the motorsports world, thanks to his salary and career earnings. Here is a detailed breakdown:

The year 2023 saw Verstappen earn an estimated total of $70 million in salary and bonuses, crowning him as the best-paid driver in Formula 1 that year.

He clinched the third position on Forbes' list of high-earning athletes aged under 26, raking in a substantial income of $64 million between May 2022 and May 2023.

This includes both his on-track earnings like salary, bonuses, and prize money, and off-track earnings-ships.

Brands such as TAG Heuer, Puma, Jumbo Supermarkets, Red Bull, G-Star Raw, and CarNext.com have signed lucrative endorsement deals with Verstappen, adding approximately $4 million to his earnings line.

Apart from this, investments in ventures like Team RedLine also add to his wealth.

In 2023, reports suggest that Verstappen's salary skyrockets to $55 million, surpassing other notable drivers like Lewis Hamilton with $35 million and Charles Leclerc with $24 million. He holds the third position in Forbes' global list of highest-paid young athletes aged 25 and under.

Verstappen’s iconic on-track performances and potential marketability significantly contributed to his fiscal accomplishment in Formula 1. His achievements, both in and out of the racetrack, secured his position amongst the young sporting talents' financial elite.

Max Verstappen’s Brand Endorsements

Max Verstappen, the esteemed F1 Champion, garners impressive wealth and international acknowledgment through diverse, gainful sponsorships and endorsements. Take a glance through these details derived from various search results:

Current Sponsors and Endorsements:

EA Sports: Verstappen upholds a partnership with this computer game enterprise, highlighting their emblem on his racing helmet.

Advertisement

G-Star RAW: The Dutch designer attire brand welcomed Verstappen as their brand ambassador in 2019.

Viaplay: Serving as an envoy for this streaming service, which capacitates live Formula 1 viewing in particular nations.

Heineken: Under this formal brand ambassadorship, Verstappen advocates restrained alcohol use and boosts the "Player 0.0" campaign.

Red Bull: Verstappen is a regular in their promotional efforts and supports the energy beverage, marking a longstanding collaboration.

CarNext.com: Verstappen has been endorsing this pre-owned car digital platform since 2019.

Past Deals:

Puma, Tag Heuer, Ziggo: These earlier endorsements have amplified his appeal and brand reputation.

Financial Overview:

Verstappen boasts an estimated net worth of around $90 million drawing a base salary of $60 million every season, with extra gains from endorsements like TAG Heuer, Puma, and more.

Recent Changes:

Jumbo: Dutch supermarket Jumbo, a long-time sponsor of Verstappen, has decided to end its sponsorship due to a strategic shift away from sports sponsorship towards core business activities under new leadership.

Max Verstappen's strategic choice of sponsors not only demonstrates his financial success but also showcases his ability to uphold a strong brand image in the competitive world of Formula 1 endorsements. His partnerships with top brands in different sectors highlight his status as a marketable figure in the sport.

Max Verstappen’s Car Collection

Max Verstappen boasts an enviable collection of high-performance cars, which includes:

Aston Martin Valkyrie: Resulting from a Red Bull and Aston Martin collaboration, Verstappen owns this $3 million hypercar. Enhanced by a 6.5L naturally aspirated V12 hybrid engine, the Valkyrie clocks a maximum speed of 220 mph.

Ferrari 488 Pista: This powerful sports car gracing Verstappen's garage is valued for its potent engine and stylish design.

Ferrari Monza SP2: Verstappen owns this limited-edition tribute to Ferrari's racing history–the Monza SP2.

Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG: This luxury sedan in Verstappen's car holds a reputation for its robust engine and opulent interiors.

Advertisement

Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Added to Verstappen's collection is this powerful sports car, celebrated for its engine and precision in handling.

Renault R.S. 01: Verstappen's collection includes his initial purchases–the Renault R.S. 01, renowned for its potent engine and sleek design.

Aston Martin DB11: Known for its elegant design and effective engine, Verstappen houses this luxury grand tourer.

Aston Martin Vantage and Aston Martin DBS Superleggera: Both these valued sports cars from Aston Martin, acclaimed for their potent engines, sleek design, and luxury, contribute to Verstappen's collection.

Honda NSX Type X: After winning the 2022 World Championship, Verstappen received this high-performing sports car as a reward.

Valued at approximately $6.4 million, Verstappen's car ensemble features a balance of hypercars, luxury grand tourers, and high-performance sports cars.

Max Verstappen’s Private Jet

Max Verstappen holds ownership over a Dassault Falcon 900EX private jet, registered as PH-DTF. This jet was built in 2008 and exhibits a red MV33 logo. It was purchased from Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group.

This luxurious aircraft has an estimated worth of about $15 million and comes with high-end amenities such as a bar, fully flat beds, and four-person dining tables.

The Falcon 900EX can reach a peak speed of Mach 0.84 and cover a distance of up to 8,340 km, facilitating comfortable worldwide travels for Verstappen to races and other events.

Distinguished by its matte dark grey color with orange graphics and its logo on the tail, Verstappen's private jet is famous. It serves both his personal and professional travel needs, ensuring stylish arrivals at various destinations.

Based on 500 flight hours per year, the aircraft incurs yearly operating expenses of around $2 million.

Max Verstappen’s House

Max Verstappen, despite his success, opts for renting his expansive £13.4 million Monaco apartment, hinting at his non-permanent stay in this tax-free, affluent region. Walking into Verstappen's residence, one encounters a modern and stylish lounge, a living room dazzled with contemporary decor, and a bedroom elegantly adorned with trending furnishings like cushioned headboards with geometric patterns.

In addition, he keeps himself at the top of his fitness game with an accessible in-home gym that offers an outdoor workout experience under the bright skies of Monaco and equipment like kettlebell weights and bungee pulls.

Advertisement

Situated in Monaco's Fontvieille district, Verstappen's abode enjoys geographic proximity to his former rival, Lewis Hamilton. The interior of his house, little known to the public, reportedly includes a custom-built indoor gym that opens up to breathtaking balcony views.

Verstappen possesses an impressive fleet of cars comprising a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and several Aston Martin models. His property also includes a Dassault Falcon 900EX plane used for transit between races. When he is not busy racing, Verstappen keeps himself engaged with hobbies of online gaming and road cycling.

Worth around 16 million Euros, Verstappen's penthouse in Monaco is a rented space. The well-lit entrance of his home features wooden flooring against a backdrop of white walls.

His favorite spot, the balcony, provides captivating views of the Mediterranean Sea and serves as his "happy place," where workout sessions are a mixed bag of exercise and enjoyment. Verstappen's post-race or training relaxation, back in his home in Monaco, reflects his unwavering commitment to staying physically top-notch.

How does the World Champion spend his millions?

Formula 1 driver, Max Emilian Verstappen, loves indulging his millions in an array of luxuries and high-roller experiences. He resides in a lavishly rented $16 million flat in the property-expensive Monaco and boasts of an awe-inspiring fleet of cars worth approximately $6.4 million, complete with Ferraris and Aston Martins.

He also treasures a Falcon 900EX private jet priced around $15 million, bearing an annual maintenance cost of over a million.

When not on the racing field, Verstappen relishes vacationing. A recent break season saw him basking in Brazil with his girlfriend's family before enthusiastically jetting off to Miami.

His love for adventure didn't stop there as he savored a helicopter tour over the Alps - an experience that commands about $1,800 per hour.

Besides leading an extravagant life, Verstappen is a philanthropist at heart. He is an active participant in the charity initiative "Hallo Jumbo", a project aimed at fighting hunger and spreading consciousness about food wastage.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Who Is George Russell's Girlfriend? Meet Carmen Montero Mundt