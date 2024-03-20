Is Former Women's Champion AJ Lee Set to Make Her WWE Return After Husband CM Punk?

Former WWE champion The Second City Saint CM Punk made his long-awaited return to WWE last year at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. Since CM Punk's return to WWE, fans have speculated about the return of his wife and former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee.

AJ Lee had a highly good run in a short time. Lee managed to capture fans' interest and swiftly established herself as a prominent star.

AJ Lee had her best years in WWE from 2012 to 2014. During this time, she achieved great success and even became the WWE Divas champion. One of her memorable moments was when she defeated Kaitlyn at Payback 2013 to win the championship. AJ Lee held the title for nearly 300 days before eventually losing it to Paige in 2014 on an episode of RAW.

Aaron Varble from SEscoop just released a post discussing the potential comeback of AJ Lee to WWE.

“There's a new story about AJ Lee's WWE return going around. So, I have a new answer, but it's one you probably don't want to hear. I am told that there have been no talks with or about AJ Lee making a WWE return. I am told that, "She's very well liked, and respected. Just not a topic at the moment," Via Aaron Varble Twitter (X).

CM Punk’s WrestleMania 40 Status

CM Punk shockingly made his WWE return after almost a decade since he left WWE on a sour note. Punk felt that WWE was booking him the wrong way and that some people backstage were not respecting him. He had even stated earlier that he would never work for WWE again.

At the closing moments of Survivor Series WarGames 2024, CM Punk's music filled the entire arena, and fans went crazy. Many fans and experts even named the return of CM Punk as the best-kept secret and one of the best WWE returns of this era.

Unfortunately, CM Punk sustained a serious injury in his first comeback match at Royal Rumble 2024. During the Royal Rumble matchup, Drew McIntyre delivered a Future Shock DDT to CM Punk. The spot injured CM Punk's tricep once again, and he was forced to withdraw from this year's WrestleMania XL.

Now the question arises: will CM Punk still do something at WrestleMania 40 or not? WWE has announced CM Punk for the next episode of Monday Night Raw, and Drew McIntyre has been calling out and mocking CM Punk for a long time.

Fans and experts are now suggesting that CM Punk could be added as the special guest referee in the WWE Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

