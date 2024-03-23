Is Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West JEALOUS of Her New Rumored Boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr.? Insider Hints JEALOUSY

Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian have reportedly been dating for a good timespan now. Kim, who has divorced her husband Kanye West, could still find herself in the gaze of Kanye West amidst her romance with Odell Beckham Jr. An expert revealed that Kanye is still jealous of Odell Beckham Jr.

It's been a while since Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are rumored to be in a relationship. However, while Kim Kardashian appears to be moving on with her past, her ex-husband appears to be still sticking to it. According to a relationship expert, Kanye West is still jealous of Odell Beckham Jr., who is dating his ex-wife Kim.

During an interview with The Mirror, a relationship expert, Louella Alderson, revealed some interesting details about Kim Kardashian's ex-husband amidst a romance with the NFL star. "Kanye is unpredictable and has a history of lashing out in public, especially when it comes to Kim Kardashian," Alderson said.

The relationship expert also emphasized, "It's possible that he may still hold some form of resentment or even jealousy towards Kim moving on. In this case, he may potentially make negative comments about Odell or their relationship."

Louella Alderson noted that if Kanye West feels jealous of Kim dating Odell, that just proves that he's a red flag for his own relationship. "If so, this would be a red flag for his own relationship with Bianca, as it could show he is not fully over Kim and still holds onto strong emotions towards her, even if it's in a negative way," Alderson said in conclusion.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s rumored girlfriend might be jealous of her ex-husband's wife

Kanye West is married to Bianca Censori. According to sources, Kim Kardashian is reportedly jealous of Kanye's wife getting close to her kids. "Kim thinks Bianca is getting too close to her daughter," claims the source via LiveTv.

"This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim. It's already a nightmare co-parenting with [Kanye]; this is just another wrench," the source had said. But interestingly, Kim's jealousy is Bianca getting close to her kids. While Kanye might be jealous of Odell. What's your take on this?