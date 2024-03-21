Kim Kardashian WON'T MARRY Odell Beckham Jr. CLAIMS Psychic Matchmaker Revealing Her Future-Husband's Name

It's been a while since Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are reportedly dating. The next step in any relationship toward seriousness is marriage. However, it appears that Kim Kardashian won't be marrying her boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr., according to a psychic matchmaker. Here's who she's be marrying instead:

Who will Kim Kardashian marry if not Odell Beckham Jr.?

Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian might be dating for a while, and things might appear to be ending in marriage, but that's not going to happen. According to psychic matchmaker Deborah Graham, who reported through The Sun, Kim might be with Odell, but she is not ready for her love.

"Kim Kardashian is with Odell Beckham Jr., but she's not ready for love," the psychic matchmaker said. She added, "With Odell, Kim is not looking for a committed partnership. This is more like a 'wham, bam, thank you, ma'am' for Kim," she said.

So this means that Kim Kardashian won't end up getting married to Odell Beckham Jr. If not Odell, who is her future husband then? Kim also needs someone older, grounded in their energy field, and who is worldly. Kim wants to help people, so it makes sense for her husband to be like George Clooney," Deborah Graham said.

Noting that George Clooney is already married, the psychic matchmaker explained that Kim would need someone like him. Someone who is in "control and wants to save humanity and help others." But it's a long time till Kim finally decides to settle down with a marriage.

"It will be a few years before Kim is ready to be with someone who can give her what she needs. Her main love and the people in her life are her kids," Graham had said, concluding. Not just Kim, but Odell himself, a father to a child, and as much as Kim, he is more inclined towards raising his kid.