Meet actor who started off as a model, did films with Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor but later faded away

Several Bollywood celebs who made it big in the industry started their career as models. After they got noted for their looks, they got entry into the Hindi film industry and gradually worked on their acting skills as well to get recognition.

However, despite good beginnings, things didn't continue to be well for some model-turned-actors. Today, we'll discuss the journey of Upen Patel who entered Bollywood on a promising note but couldn't maintain the position in the long run.

Upen Patel's journey from being a model to actor

Born in London, England, Upen Patel started as a model in India. He made it big in the world of fashion after working for several brands and also won a supermodel contest which boosted his position in the industry. In 2006, he made his Bollywood debut with Abbas Mustan's 36 China Town alongside Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Akshay Khanna.

After creating a strong impression with his looks, he was noted in Akshay Kumar- Katrina Kaif's Namastey London and Ranbir Kapoor- Katrina starrer Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. Apart from these big films, he also played pivotal roles in Shakalaka Boom Boom, One Two Three, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, and many more. However, after a point, he slowed down. His last Bollywood film was Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha back in 2017.

Upen Patel tried luck down south and on TV

Before making his debut in Bollywood, Upen Patel hosted a TV show Cook Na Kaho. After taking a back seat in Bollywood, he again tried his luck in Television with shows like Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7, and MTV Love School. Meanwhile, he did some Tamil and Telugu films also like I, Boomerang, and Chanakya. However, after his Telugu debut with Chanakya in 2019 he didn't do any films or TV shows.

Have a look at his profile:

Upen Patel's personal life

Upen dated actress Karishma Tanna for two years in a period of 2014-2016. However, they broke up later. Talking to Pinkvilla at that time, Karishma said that sometimes there is no answer to what went wrong. "Sometimes two wonderful people or good souls are not meant be together. That’s what happened to us. Upen is a wonderful soul. We connected very strongly, but things didn’t move the way we wanted it to," she said.

Upen has not been active on social media for some time. His last post on Instagram was in 2021 and last tweet was in 2022.

