John Mayer Fires Back As His Friendship With Andy Cohen Comes Into Question Again; Deets Inside

John Mayer is responding to questions about his friendship with Andy Cohen. The musician, who is 46 years old, seems to be frustrated with the continued focus on their relationship in interviews.

In a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, Andy Cohen was the one who initiated the discussion about John Mayer during the Q&A session.

"When he inducted me into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, John Mayer said that I unwittingly have become a gay best friend to people who never had a gay best friend," Cohen offered. "That really moved me."

Maer Roshan's Prompted Inquiry into Mayer and Cohen's Friendship

Andy Cohen's mention of John Mayer in The Hollywood Reporter interview prompted Maer Roshan, the co-editor-in-chief conducting the interview, to ask further about the intense speculation surrounding their friendship.

Roshan implied that some people might find it hard to believe that a straight rock star like John Mayer could have a close platonic relationship with a gay TV personality like Andy Cohen.

Cohen quickly dismissed the speculation, stating, "Let people speculate." He emphasized that he genuinely loves John Mayer, and Mayer loves him back. Cohen pointed out that their affectionate relationship confuses people, leading them to assume they're romantically involved, which they are not.

In a subsequent update on May 9, the outlet shared an impassioned email response from the musician himself, which Roshan received after reading the article.

John Mayer's Response: Addressing Questions on Friendship

Mayer started his letter by expressing his interest in the questions about their friendship that were raised during the interview.

He wrote that he believes the premise is somewhat questionable. First, he pointed out the long history of rock stars, although he hesitated to refer to himself as one, forming friendships with gay icons and artists.

John believes that suggesting people are doubtful about his friendship with Andy undermines society's ability to embrace and appreciate diversity in various aspects of life, whether it's in art or real-life relationships.

He hopes that people are open-minded enough to recognize their bond without assuming it has a romantic aspect. This narrow view of being gay oversimplifies a complex reality, and John trusts people understand that. He doesn't doubt it for a moment.

Mayer and Cohen have been buddies for over ten years, brought together by their mutual adoration for The Grateful Dead. Last year, Cohen made a casual remark during an interview with Howard Stern, mentioning that they love each other. That comment spread like wildfire across the internet, seemingly stirring up some controversy.

Mayer wrote, "I love intelligent discourse — as I hope you’ll find this email to be — but I bristle at your selectively flimsy logic meant to coax an answer, when the premise itself is so deeply flawed, and quite possibly not even quantitatively true."

Continuing his point, Mayer stated that if someone doubts the authenticity of a non-romantic bond between a heterosexual man and a homosexual man, he believes that such a shallow perspective doesn't warrant clarification from anyone who values their self-respect, whether it's Andy or the publication.

He concluded by emphasizing that reinforcing the notion that every friendship between gay and straight individuals needs to be explicitly clarified as non-sexual strips everyone involved of their dignity.

He signed off the note with the words, "Respectfully, John Mayer."

The Beginnings of a Bromance: Cohen and Mayer's Friendship Story

Cohen, on his side, has been upfront about his friendship with the singer of Gravity, sharing details with ET in February 2022 about how their bromance began.

Cohen revealed that they first crossed paths over a decade ago through their mutual friend Ricky. When they bumped into each other while shopping, Cohen admitted he didn't know much about John Mayer or his music.

In fact, he wasn't even certain it was Mayer when they met. Later, while hanging out on Bleeker Street, they encountered paparazzi. Cohen turned to Ricky, asking if the person with them was indeed John Mayer, to which Ricky confirmed it.

Continuing, Cohen mentioned that their friendship naturally evolved over time as they kept running into each other. He praised Mayer's uplifting energy, noting that it always made their interactions enjoyable. Cohen then highlighted their shared love for The Grateful Dead, explaining how it deepened their bond.

As a die-hard Deadhead himself, Cohen was thrilled when Mayer started getting into the band. But the excitement hit another level when Mayer began playing with The Grateful Dead, a dream come true for Cohen, who never imagined he'd get the chance to see his favorite band again, let alone tour with them. This shared passion for the Dead became a significant catalyst in strengthening their friendship.

Cohen has even introduced Mayer to the world of Bravo TV, with the singer mentioning a few Real Housewives stars during Cohen's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Cohen added, If John Mayer's calling you out, it's pretty fun.

