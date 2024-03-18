Is LeBron James Rooting for THIS Team Over Ohio State in NCAA Tournament This Year? Find Out Details Inside

LeBron James is one of those players who is known for never forgetting his roots. The four-time NBA champion has been in the league for 21 years but still follows college basketball with the same passion as before. Even though the Ohio State Buckeyes are not participating in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, LeBron James is still a big fan this season.

NBA star and native of Ohio LeBron James found himself passionately supporting the Duquesne Dukes during their incredible run in the Atlantic 10 Tournament. James grew up in Akron, Ohio, but he has remained close to the University of Pittsburgh basketball program because of his former coach and teammate from high school.

Coach Keith Dambrot of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School helped LeBron James refine his skills in several high-stakes games before being selected first in the 2003 NBA Draft. They won two state titles together, demonstrating James's obvious talent even before his professional career started.

As the head coach of the Duquesne basketball team, Dambrot brought in Dru Joyce III, a former teammate, to serve as the associate head coach.

Duquesne's remarkable run

Duquesne surprised everyone this year by earning a No. 6 seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament and setting out on a remarkable adventure.

The Dukes won their first A-10 Tournament championship since entering the league in 1982 with four straight wins, including victories over tough opponents like Saint Louis, Dayton, Saint Bonaventure, and VCU. With the championship win, Duquesne also made history by making their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance after a 47-year absence in 1977.

Is there a secret behind LeBron James' support?

Strongly defending his friend and former coach, LeBron James made sure he didn't miss a single game, even watching from the Lakers' locker room before his own team's practice.

James fully supported the Dukes' efforts to win their first NCAA Tournament since 1969. It is important to keep in mind that Bryce James received a scholarship offer from the Dukes before any other university, and there's a chance the Dambrot relationship influenced this.

