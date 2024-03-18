NSFW Leaked Audio Reveals Steph Curry Brutally Trash-Talking D’Angelo Russell: ‘Get You B*tch A** on the Court’

If anyone ever doubted Steph Curry’s ability to trash talk, they are in for a surprise. As the Golden State Warriors legend made a comeback after four games due to injury, he wasn’t taking the game lightly.

The four-time NBA champion played a key role in the Golden State Warriors' 128-121 road victory over the LA Lakers on Saturday. However, more than his points scored, his trolling and heated exchange with his former teammate, D'Angelo Russell, is making rounds. Since the playoffs of the previous year, the teams' rivalry has been reignited. In their conference semifinal matchup, LA prevailed 4-2.

Throughout the series, as well as on Saturday night, tensions spiked. Without the controversy surrounding the replay review and other dubious calls made by the referees, it could have been another exciting game.



Russell, who spent the 2019–20 season in Golden State as a player alongside Curry, was pushing LeBron James, his new co-star, to challenge the two-time MVP in the post. Russell and Curry got into a heated argument, according to "Legendz_NBA," one of the well-known sources on "X" who has verified multiple reported instances of trash-talking.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ve Never Seen Fans That Mad at a Person’: Former NBA Champion Makes Shocking Revelation About LeBron James’ Return to Cleveland

What did Steph and D'Angelo Russell say?

"Hello no, get his a**, get his a**," Russell yelled from the sidelines as LeBron posted up Curry.

Advertisement

Steph Curry took a while to reply to D'Angelo Russell. After making a three-pointer and drawing a foul against Rui Hachimura, he waited for a while. When that play was made, Russell was still sitting on the bench. Curry bounded down the court to take shots at the Lakers point guard, saying: "Get your bitch a** on the court"

Later, Russell and Thompson also exchanged words. Curry also got involved in that exchange.

Curry gets one over LeBron James

Upon his injury return against the Los Angeles Lakers, Steph Curry was fired up. He had sprained his ankle and missed the previous four games.

Steph Curry scored 31 points on 50.0% shooting to put the Warriors on his back. For most of the game, it was a close contest, but in the third frame, the Dubs gained the upper hand. In addition, Curry's 31 points helped the Warriors overcome LeBron James' 40-point performance.

ALSO READ: ‘Derrick White Has 24 Hours To Respond’: Crazy Gradey Dick and Anthony Black's Jersey Swap Leaves NBA Fans in Stitches