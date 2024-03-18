‘Derrick White Has 24 Hours To Respond’: Crazy Gradey Dick and Anthony Black's Jersey Swap Leaves NBA Fans in Stitches

On Sunday night in Orlando, the Orlando Magic took on the Toronto Raptors, and the Magic easily won 111-96, which was not surprising considering the way both teams are currently playing.

Orlando, a young team in the making, is currently fifth in the East and has advanced into the playoffs this season thanks to the development of Paolo Banchero into an All-Star and the consistent improvement of the young players surrounding him. The Raptors, on the other hand, are starting their rebuilding process after ultimately trading Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby to center their roster around Scottie Barnes.

Following the game, Gradey Dick and Anthony Black, the two teams' first-round picks from the previous season, got together at midcourt to discuss a plan to trade jerseys. Seeing a great social media opportunity, the Magic tweeted this photo of the two young players, which was later removed. However, that didn’t happen quickly enough as the fans went into a frenzy on social media.

How did the fans react to the jersey swap?

Was the jersey swap intentional?

If you were wondering if they knew what they were doing with this swap and their positioning, the answer is yes.

Rob Perez noted on Twitter that during their discussion about whether to make the swap, you could see Dick say, "f**k it." Black also switched sides with Dick to ensure they had the funniest possible photo opportunity.

You can see Black doing his best not to laugh. As his career progresses, I think Gradey Dick will become a highly sought-after jersey swap in the NBA because, at their core, everyone is still a teenager.

