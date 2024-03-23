Is Roman Reigns RETIRING from WWE and Plans on Joining Hollywood? Universal Champion REVEALS

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly one of the best WWE superstars of all time. Roman Reigns returned to WWE in 2020 with the new heel character Head of the Table. He managed to capture the WWE Univeral Championship in 2020 and aligned himself with no other than Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns managed to extend his championship reign, and he even captured the WWE Championship after he defeated Brock Lesnar in the champion versus champion match at WrestleMania 38.

The Tribal Chief main-evented three WrestleMania’s in a row as Universal Champion and successfully retained his championship all three times. This year, Roman Reigns will enter WrestleMania as champion for the fourth time in a row.

Fans and experts believe Roman Reigns will drop his WWE Undisputed championship to Cody Rhodes this year, retire, and try his hand in Hollywood like his cousin, The Rock.

Roman Reigns recently appeared on Patt McAfee Show, where he expressed his career and whether he plans to retire, “Yeah, I’m just scratching the surface. I’m still experimenting and figuring stuff out. I’m 38 years young. I’m a young man and have so much stuff to do. If we were able to do this in four years, imagine what we can conquer in another decade. The work has been put in. The skin still looks good. I don’t see it stopping anytime.”

“We’re about to set more records WrestleMania weekend with the main events. We’re chasing landmarks and different history marks with the title reign. There is so much history left to make. I don’t see it ever ending.”

While talking about his possible Hollywood transition, Roman Reigns expressed, “I’m the only guy that didn’t have to go to Hollywood; Hollywood came to me.”

Roman Reigns Reacts On Hate The Rock Got

The Rock made his much-anticipated return to wrestle Roman Reigns in a dream match, replacing Royal Rumble 2024 winner Cody Rhodes at the edition of Blue Brand.

Surprisingly, the fan turned their backs on The Brahma Bull for Cody Rhodes and hijacked WWE shows and social media with the agenda of inserting Cody Rhodes back in the WrestleMania 40 main event against Roman Reigns.

WWE heard the fans' voices, and Cody Rhodes re-announced that he would challenge Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40. This led to The Rock's unexpected heel turn.

On Patt McAfee's Show, Roman Reigns even expressed his views on the "WeWantCody" fans movement and fans turning their back on The Rock, "He's (Cody Rhodes) a crybaby, and his fans reflect that. Hey, we've given the bum plenty of time.

"We have given that chump plenty of time to do his thing, and let's be honest, if the guy's my age, that small minority of our WWE wrestling fanbase weren't a bunch of bitches, crying the whole time, he would have never got that buzz, and y'all would have been just smitten with The Rock versus 'The Tribal Chief.'"

"Let's be honest, that's what it was. But that's the beauty of this business: things can happen on the drop of a dime, and you have to be able to either call an audible or ride that wave that's coming at you."

