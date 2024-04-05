John Cena Drops Massive Easter Egg Hinting at 'Stone Cold' Ahead of WrestleMania 40

Former WWE champion John Cena has dropped a significant easter egg about the return of former legendary WWE champion Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 40. The clock is ticking, and we are now just hours away from witnessing one of the biggest WrestleMania’s of all time, WrestleMania 40.

The main highlight of this year’s WrestleMania 40 is the saga of Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. Fans are waiting to see if The American Nightmare can capture the WWE Undisputed championship and finish his story by defeating Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania 40 rematch.

Defeating a force like Roman Reigns, with his Bloodline as backup, and this year, especially The Rock as part of Bloodline, is going to take a lot of work for Cody Rhodes. Seth Rollins backs the American Night, but he has his own business to handle with Drew McIntyre, which makes Cody Rhodes alone against Roman Reigns, The Rock, and The Bloodline.

Some previous reports suggest that John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin, two of The Rock’s biggest rivals, could return to help Cody Rhodes against The Final Boss and Bloodline.

John Cena has dropped multiple hints of his return to WrestleMania 40 in the past few hours. Just a couple of hours back, John Cena posted a picture of Stone Cold Steve Austin on his official Instagram account, asking, “ Stone Cold Show Up At Mania? “ hyping fans for the potential return at WrestleMania 40.

John Cena WrestleMania 40 Update

John Cena is one of the best-known professional wrestlers in the history. He has multiple records to his name, but now there are only a few bumps left in his career. Mr.Never Give Up is now focusing on his Hollywood career full-time and makes part-time appearances in WWE.

John Cena’s last WWE appearance was at Crown Jewel 2023, where he wrestled in a singles match against the member of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa. The Enforcers of Bloodline gave Cena a brutal beating and defeated him, and that was the last appearance of a 46-year-old former champion in WWE.

Since The Final Boss made his return to WWE and turned his back on Cody Rhodes, fans are predicting John Cena could show up and help Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns. WWE and John Cena himself have dropped multiple teases of his comeback, and his chance of returning for a short segment will make sense.

A recent report by PWInsider on John Cena’s WWE future was out recently that Mr.Hustle Loyalty will not be seen often on the WWE program this year after WrestleMania 40 as he is scheduled to shoot the second season of “Peacemaker.”

