Is Stephen A Smith Dating Molly Qerim? NBA Analyst Finally Opens Up on Their Relationship

During a Wednesday episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith gave an odd clarification regarding rumors about his supposed romantic relationship with host Molly Qerim.

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo initiated the topic by humorously suggesting Smith and Qerim had tied the knot, based on their matching white attires. Smith admitted that he and Qerim dressed attractively but dismissed Russo's comment as a jest.

“No, nothing is going on!” Smith said. “You understand what I’m saying? America’s been lying about that for a couple years.” Smith refuted. Qerim backed him up, noting that many fans had fallen for the hearsay. Russo chimed in, "Indeed they have, and I constantly get inquiries about the 'celebrity couple'."

Smith then leveraged the context to drop a self-praising comment. He explained, "On the positive side, this indicates their perception of my high standards, which is flattering for her. And obviously, she has excellent taste too. So it seems like a way for America to applaud our good looks."

Qerim, who stood by with a confused expression, received an unexpected reply from Smith.

He asserted, "However, the rumors do reinforce that First Take is the best show not only regarding content but also in terms of presentability." Russo was left bemused by Smith's audacious interpretation.

Is Stephen A Smith Married?

As one of the world's leading NBA analysts, it's natural for people to be curious about Stephen A. Smith's life away from the screens. Even though Smith is a private individual who rarely discusses his personal life, he has progressively begun to share a bit in recent times.

Smith has confirmed himself to be a father to two teenage daughters, Samantha and Nyla, in an interview with GQ Magazine in 2019. Although he isn't married, Smith has expressed his wish to eventually find himself at the altar, looking into the eyes of his lovely bride.

Despite his desire for marriage, Smith is admittedly wary of walking that path due to the financial repercussions of a potential divorce.

He's firm on his stance about not wanting to incur excessive alimony or child support obligations. In general, Smith prefers to keep his personal affairs low-key, choosing to spotlight his flourishing career as a sports analyst.

