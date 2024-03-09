Is Tom Brady Hindu? NFL Legend Spotted Wearing Locket With ‘Indian God’ As He Shows Off Miami Mansion in IG Story

Tom Brady's recent Instagram story is making buzz on the internet, reflecting his religious beliefs. Married in a Catholic Church, it was believed that he was a catholic. But his recent Instagram story reflected something else.

The NFL legend was spotted wearing a gold locket with a figure of Hindu God attached to it. That has got many fans wondering - is Tom Brady Hindu? What religion does he follow? Well, let's find out.

Tom Brady's religious beliefs explained

On Friday, March 8, Tom Brady took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him taking a sunbath, in his luxurious Miami mansion. Following that, Brady shared another Instagram story, which was no less than a thrust-trap. However, there is one detail about his Instagram story that many didn't notice.

In the selfie that Brady shared, we could see him wearing a gold chain that was attached to a locket. The surprise is in the locket. In the gold locket, there's a figure of the Hindu God, i.e., Ganesha, embedded in it. Now, this has come as a surprise because Brady's interest in Hindu gods is a new detail for fans.

Nevertheless, whatever religion and belief that Brady follows, it's his own choice. But that doesn't change the fact that the NFL legend comes from a religious background. Tom Brady's father is a devout Catholic who is on the verge of becoming a priest.

Not just his father but his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, with whom he's having a hard time these days due to controversial cheating allegations; he married her in a catholic church. All in all, Brandy is a religious person who has always been fond of Indian culture, especially that of authors.

Currently, we cannot make any rock-solid assumption based on our limited information. But that doesn't change the fact that this Instagram story proves Brady's interest in Indian culture. What's your take on this? Share your opinions in the comment section below.