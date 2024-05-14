EXCLUSIVE: 'Mumbai Industry was changed by a man from Hyderabad', Manoj Bajpayee raves about Ram Gopal Varma

Manoj Bajpayee, often referred to as the school of acting, is gearing up for his 100th film Bhaiyya Ji, that is all set to release in theatres on the 24th of May, 2024. The ace actor-producer graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass of his, where he talked in length about his glorious movie journey. Manoj Bajpayee also expressed gratitude for all the opportunities that Ram Gopal Varma gave him, without which he would never be able to act in the 100 films that he has acted in.

Manoj Bajpayee Says That Ram Gopal Varma Made His Career

In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass moderated by Himesh Mankad, Manoj Bajpayee was asked to talk about the contributions of director-producer Ram Gopal Varma in his filmy journey; With whom he has worked on iconic films like Satya, Shool and Kaun. Manoj Bajpayee, instantly answered, "His part is the biggest, actually. Ram Gopal Varma actually made my career. Before that, I either did small roles, or worked in serials."

Manoj Bajpayee Reveals The Life-Changing Conversation He Had With Ram Gopal Varma

Manoj Bajpayee then shared his life-changing conversation with the celebrated director. "He came up to me and said, 'You don't do anything. You are the hero of the next film'. I thought he was messing around. Because, in the city of Mumbai, many promises are made. I didn't believe him. I had actually gone on the sets of 'Daud' for a short role, and to meet him. I said, 'Sir, make me the hero. But for the time being, give me this one (a small role in Daud)'. He said, 'Don't do this. This is a really short role. I am seeing you for the next film. You will be leading the film'. I said, 'Give me this role (the small role in Daud). When that happens (the full fledged role), it will happen'."

Manoj Bajpayee Shares How A Conversation With Ram Gopal Varma Changed His Life

Explaining about how his conversation with Ram Gopal Varma benefitted him, the Bandaa actor said, "I got to work in 'Road' and got Rs 35000. I could atleast pay for my rent, transport, food etc. But being true to his word, that man immediately asked me to get him writers, during the making of 'Road'. Then I took Anurag Kashyap and Saurabh Shukla to him. Then slowly, things began to happen. So, for me, that man's place is the biggest in my filmography. If my filmography has become so big, it is because of that man. Or it would not have been possible."

Watch the Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring Manoj Bajpayee:

Manoj Bajpayee Describes His Rapport With Ram Gopal Varma

Manoj Bajpayee was gracious enough to share the rapport that he shares with Ram Gopal Varma. He said, "Ramu is a very moody man. When you tell him something, he will say something so crazy back to you that you will feel sad for the next 10 days. So it is best that you don't say anything. If he wants to talk, he calls."

"Once he called me and asked, 'Will you work with me? I said, 'What are you saying sir. You tell me and I'll stand in front of you'. With him, I don't ask about the role. He said, 'I have a role for you in Sarkar 3. I want you to do it'. I said, 'Ok sir, you just send the costume guy to come over and take the measurements'. He said, 'Atleast listen to the role!'. I said, 'Amit ji is there in the film. And other people are also there, so it obviously will be a short role. I have no issues. Just send the costume guy and give me a 3-4 line jist of the character on text and then we'll see other things later'. Still, he called me over and explained me the role'. I am grateful for that man. Doing a small role for him won't destroy my career. The career that he made for me. For that man, I am ready to stand anywhere.

Manoj Bajpayee Claims That Ram Gopal Varma Changed The Mumbai Industry

Raving further about the Bhoot director, Manoj Bajpayee said, "That man changed the Mumbai Industry singlehandedly. Mumbai Industry has not been changed by a North-Indian or a local from the Mumbai Industry. A man from Hyderabad changed it. A fearless man. He is not scared of anyone. Even now. What a courageous man. He says, does and posts whatever he wants. Even if people keep abusing him, he keeps doing what he wants. It doesn't bother him. This is how he has always been. That's why he was able to change the industry's pattern. Because at that time, there were many that discouraged. Many people hated him because he said anything. Anything (laughs)."

Manoj Bajpayee Gears Up For His 100th Film Bhaiyya Ji

Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for his 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. The film releases in theatres on the 24th of May, 2024. Make sure to watch the movie at a theatre near you. Meanwhile, you can catch the exclusive Pinkvilla interaction that Manoj Bajpayee had, on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

