'I'm not apologizing': Tom Brady Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen REACTS to NFL Legend's Cheating Allegations

Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, has been in controversy for a while for cheating on her marriage long before divorce. The controversy results from the NFL legend's allegations about the supermodel amidst her new romance with her jiu-jitsu teacher. Gisele Bündchen has finally shared her reaction to the claims, and she seems unapologetic.

How did Gisele Bündchen react to allegations of cheating by Tom Brady?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen concluded their marriage in 2022, and they have been walking on different paths ever since. Recently, Gisele Bündchen opened up about her new love interest in her long-time jiu-jitsu coach, Joaquim Valente. Bündchen's revelation about her new boyfriend didn't go well with Brady.

The NFL legend, via a source, said that he doesn't believe in the timeline of his ex-wife and her new boyfriend's relationship. Indirectly, he made allegations of Gisele Bündchen cheating on him long before their divorce. His allegation has been a topic of conversation for a while now, and Gisele Bündchen has finally reacted to it.

In the recently released trailer for Gisele Bündchen's interview with Robin Roberts, the supermodel shares her hot take. The interview is part of the show IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen, which ABC officially released on the Hulu streaming platform. During the interview, Gisele was asked if her heart was open to anyone new.

"Where my heart is now is where I am right now. I'm living my truth, and I'm not apologizing for it," Gisele Bündchen replied. This statement came a week after Tom Brady's controversial allegation that Bündchen was cheating on her marriage.

Gisele Bündchen's statement suggests that the supermodel is committed to herself and isn't apologetic about her past decisions. There wasn't much to guess about her thoughts about Brady's allegations, but she does feel sad about the divorce.

In the trailer, Robin Roberts asked "how she is" after her divorce from the NFL legend. The question seemed to have hit her hard in the heart, considering she had tears in her eyes. So far, only one episode has been released from the show, and it talks about her return to modeling and a lot more.