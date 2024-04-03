Is Tom Brady dating anyone? Exploring NFL Legend's RELATIONSHIP STATUS Amidst Rumored Distance With Irina Shayk

Tom Brady is an all-time hot topic in the NFL world. Fans are always wondering what their favorite quarterback is up to. Most importantly, fans are interested in who Tom Brady is dating. The NFL legend is reportedly dating Irina Shayk but they haven't spotted each other for a long time now. This got fans wondering if Brady is indeed dating anyone.

Who Is Tom Brady Dating?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen for more than 13 years before they decided to divorce in 2022. Ever since his divorce, Tom Brady has been linked with multiple celebrities. However, most of these connections were not true and were just rumors. But in late 2023, Brady was spotted with a date.

Also Read: Emotional 911 Call of Vontae Davis’s Assistant REVEALS Final Moment of Ex-NFL Player Before Death

That date was none other than Russian Model and Hollywood actor Bradly Cooper's ex Irina Shayk. Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were spotted together multiple times and a source confirmed that they were indeed seeing each other. But the two broke up after a month of dating just to get back eventually.

It's been almost a couple of months and Tom Brady hasn't been seen with Irina Shayk anywhere. Their less frequent meeting has got fans wondering if they have created distance between them. Now it is not confirmed that the two have broken up, but their less frequent meeting says there's something wrong.

Advertisement

Also Read: Baker Mayfield's Wife Emily Wilkinson Shares Baby Bump Pictures As She Completes 40 Weeks of Pregnancy

Apart from Irina Shayk, Tom Brady was linked with her superfan Veronika Rajek. Veronika recently divorced her husband and is single. Her changed relationship status led fans to create a connection between the two. But there's so solid proof to back it up so it's not confirmed if he's really dating her.

Advertisement

One more reason why there appears to be a distance between Tom Brady and Irina could be because of the controversy with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. But about the controversy, it's over now. In fact, Gisele Bündchen and his boyfriend were spotted together recently. Maybe it's time Brady and Irina made a public appearance.