Who Is Harrison Butker's Wife? All About Isabelle Butker After NFL Star's Controversial Speech Shocks Internet

Harrison Butker, born on July 14 in Georgia, US, is a kicker for the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The 28-year-old has won the Vince Lombardi Trophy thrice in 2019, 2022 and 2023. He has his eyes set on the 3-peat just like other Chiefs stars.

Even though the Carolina Panthers selected Harrison Butker as the 233rd overall pick in 2017, he never played for them. The Chiefs acquired him after the Panthers moved him to their practice squad in September.

Butker was the leading NFL scorer in 2019 playing a crucial role in the Chiefs’ glory. He also holds the record for longest field goal in a Super Bowl game. Nobody has more field goals in the Super Bowl than Butker.

Who Is Harrison Butker's Wife, Isabelle Butker?

Isabelle Butker is a 29-year-old stay-at-home mom. She completed her Bachelor's degree from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee in 2016. She was a part of the Rhodes Lynx, the college's basketball team for four years.

Isabelle was brought up in Mableton and stands tall at 5 ft 9 in. She played a total of 54 games in her career averaging only 8 minutes per game. She charted 61 points, 8 assists, and 96 rebounds throughout the college basketball journey.

How did Harrison Butker meet his wife Isabelle Butker?

Harrison and Isabelle’s love affair started in their freshman year at Westminster High School in Atlanta. Distance grew between them as Isabelle moved to Memphis for further education but Harrison stayed in Georgia. However, they didn’t let it affect their relationship.

The NFL star revealed in an interview about their fairytale-like love story. He has shared that entering the world of professional football changed a lot of things but Isabelle has been on her side through everything.

What does Isabelle Butker do for a living?

Apart from taking care of her children at home, Isabelle is the co-founder of the Butker Family Foundation. The organization was established in 2020 by the Butker couple.

Butker Family Foundation works towards various causes such as human trafficking, pro-life advocacy, and support. They also offer their help to the needy in Kansas City. The foundation tackles many more societal issues.

How long have Harrison Butker and Isabelle Butker been married?

In 2017, Harrison declared himself for the NFL draft after flaunting his skills in college football for years. In the same year, Isabelle converted to Catholicism for Harrison. After getting drafted in May, the Chiefs Kicker proposed to Isabelle, the girl he had been dating for nearly 5 years.

The 3x Super Bowl champion had taken it to Instagram to announce his engagement. He wrote that after 7 years of being best friends with Isabelle, he has finally popped the question. Isabelle and Harrison decided to marry each other in a catholic church in April 2018. Harrison shared that he always wanted to marry and raise a family with Isabelle.

Harrison Butker and Isabelle Butker’s Kids

The athlete couple are parents to two children, a son and a daughter, in their 6-year-long marriage. The Butker family welcomed a new member only a year after their marriage when Isabelle gave birth to a son James Augustine Butker.

The Butkers never made the details about their daughter public. But the two kids celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2023 Super Bowl win with their father.

What did Harrison Butker say at Benedictine College?

Harrison Butker gave a commencement speech at the Benedictine College this weekend. He pointed toward all the women in the hall and said that women are always told diabolical lies about abortion, IVF, and surrogacy.

Harrison congratulated the female graduates but guessed that the most exciting part about their lives would be marrying and giving birth to children. He defended himself by saying that Isabelle is beyond blessed with her marriage and enjoys her life as a homemaker.

The Butt Kicker credited his wife for his career. He said that it would not have been possible without the girl who converted to his faith and took the role of his homemaker. On behalf of Isabelle, Harrison even said that his wife has no regrets about her choices.

Harrison Butker’s controversial statements have received an insane amount of backlash on social media.

Where did Harrison Butker go to college?

After completing his high school education at Westminster High School, Harrison went to the Georgia Institute of Technology. He represented the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Football at the Atlanta-based university. Harrison graduated in Industrial Engineering. He was the school’s all-time leading scorer and led the team in his senior year.

The Chiefs are preparing for the 3-peat and they would require Harrison to get out of this mess. Fans want the defending champions to dismiss their kicker. Harrison Butker has added to Andy Reid’s worries after Rashee Rice’s criminal troubles.