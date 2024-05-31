Who is Byeon Woo Seok's favorite? Strong Girl Nam Soon's Ryu Shi Oh or Lovely Runner's Ryu Sun Jae? Star reveals on Hyeri's talk show

On May 31, Hyeri dropped the newest episode of her YouTube series, Hyell’s Club, titled “The Byeon Woo Seok Incident, a case that unified the tastes of a 30-year-old friend,” where she and her longtime pal Byeon Woo Seok shared some laughs and memories.

The duo, who hit it off while working together on the K-drama Moonshine back in 2022, spilled the beans on their initial impressions of each other and dished about Byeon Woo Seok's latest project, Lovely Runner, among other things.

Hyeri and Byeon Woo Seok reflect on their friendship

The duo disclosed that this was their first formal meeting, having usually caught up in casual attire. Hyeri inquired about Byeon Woo Seok's take on his sudden rise in popularity, to which he confessed it still hasn't quite sunk in for him. Reflecting on their journey, Hyeri admitted she had a hunch he'd excel after the first episode of Lovely Runner aired but never anticipated the extent of his impact in Korea. They reminisced about bonding during their Moonshine days, sharing how they formed a study group that met weekly, which ultimately brought them closer.

Reflecting on their initial impressions of each other, Hyeri reminisced about their first encounter during "Moonshine." She admitted that before meeting him, she had seen his profile photo and expected someone average, but was pleasantly surprised when she encountered his striking handsomeness in person. Furthermore, she revealed that whenever people inquire about which celebrity looks the best in person, she always vouches for Byeon Woo Seok.

Byeon Woo Seok initially perceived Hyeri as outgoing and lovely, but upon meeting her, he discovered her more serious side. He fondly recalled their first meeting, where Hyeri treated him to delicious meat. Hyeri added that they talked for over five or six hours during their initial conversation. When discussing the best title he's ever heard,

Byeon Woo Seok mentioned "Monday cure," expressing joy in bringing healing to people through Lovely Runner. Hyeri also revealed that for Hyell’s Club, she wanted to invite BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Byeon Woo Seok first, but due to Lovely Runner just starting out, Woo Seok wanted to appear later.

Byeon Woo Seok shares impact of Lovely Runner; reflects on past roles

When Hyeri asked Byeon Woo Seok about his initial reaction upon reading the script for Lovely Runner, which also stars Kim Hye Yoon, he confessed, "I thought, I must not miss this."

He shared that he was so eager about the project that he called the director daily for updates. Hyeri chimed in, noting that Byeon Woo Seok's real-life persona closely resembled Sun Jae's character from the show. Byeon Woo Seok then revealed his rigorous preparation routine for the role, mentioning how he swam daily for three months and underwent numerous singing lessons.

Byeon Woo Seok shared that his two favorite songs from Lovely Runner are Sudden Shower and Run Run. He expressed excitement over Sudden Shower, which entered the top 10 of MelOn charts. Additionally, he disclosed that he recorded the song "That Must Be It" for a scene, although it never saw an official release.

Byeon Woo Seok also disclosed that he couldn't pick a favorite scene from Lovely Runner because the entire project holds immense value to him. He further revealed that he was moved to tears on the last filming day, which coincided with the airing of the second episode, as a whirlwind of emotions swept over him, realizing the significance of the project in his life.

When asked to choose between the warm Ryu Sun Jae from Lovely Runner and the cold Ryu Shi O from Strong Girl Nam Soon, Byeon Woo Seok opted for the warm Sun Jae. However, he also admitted finding the cold character, Shi O, refreshing.

Hyeri chimed in, noting one of Byeon Woo Seok's strengths lies in his ability to portray both good-hearted and villainous characters convincingly. Reflecting on his journey, Byeon Woo Seok responded to Hyeri's message praising his performance with an emotional remark, "Hyeri, it took 8 years," acknowledging the struggles and time it took to reach where he is now.

Watch the episode here.

ALSO READ: ‘My everything’: Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok talk what Im Sol and Sun Jae mean to each other in BTS video