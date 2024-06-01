Gauahar Khan is one of the notable figures in the tinsel town. Be it her acting prowess or hosting skills, she has wowed fans with her talent. The actress, who embraced motherhood with the birth of her son Zeehan, is often seen sharing adorable pictures and videos of the munchkin on social media.

Recently, Gauahar was spotted in the city with her little one as she stepped out to attend Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya's birthday party.

Before entering the venue, the actress was captured candidly by the shutterbugs. As she posed with her son, the little boy seemed startled by the chatter. Nevertheless, the mommy-son duo radiated charm!

Gauahar Khan poses with Zehaan

Gauahar Khan graced the birthday bash of Tusshar Kapoor's son in Mumbai. On the way to her venue, she interacted with the paparazzi and posed for the cameras. However, the indistinct conversation between the shutterbugs made Zehaan frightened, and the ex-Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's host took note of the same. Comforting her baby, Gauahar requested the paparazzi to be quiet and not to shout loudly.

Speaking of her look, she was dressed in a white-hued ruffled skater dress. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress exuded cool and comfy vibes. Her hair was done in double Dutch braids, and she took a minimalistic route to makeup, flaunting her natural beauty.

On the other hand, Zehaan looked adorable in a white and blue checkered shirt. He wore it with beige shorts. The little munchkin also flaunted a cute little beige-hued bow. However, it was his cuteness that stole the limelight.

Have a look at the video here:

Gauahar Khan's marriage with Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married in a grand wedding ceremony on December 25, 2020. A few months later, the couple announced their pregnancy in 2022. The duo embraced parenthood bliss after welcoming their son in May 2023.

Earlier this year, in March, Gauahar and Zaid revealed his face from Mecca, where they went to perform Umrah. Until then, they would often share glimpses of their son but did not show his face. After the face reveal, the Ishqzaade actress requested continued positivity, love, and blessings for him.

