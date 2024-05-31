Hyeri confirms Reply 1988 reunion with Sung Dong Il on her talk show Hyell's Club, check her Instagram story

The beloved actress Hyeri took to her Instagram handle to announce that soon her Reply 1988 co-star Sung Dong Il will be appearing as a guest on her YouTube talk show Hyell’s Club. This marks a big moment for Reply 1988 fans as it will be nothing short of a reunion.

Hyeri set to reunite with her Reply 1988 co-star Sung Dong Il on her YouTube show Hyell’s Club

Hyeri is a famous actress who has been wowing audiences and fans with her acting and singing through the years. One of her most hit K-dramas includes Reply 1988.

On May 31, 2024, the actress came on her Instagram and confirmed that a Reply 1988 reunion was in the cards. Her co-star Sung Dong Il who played her father in the drama will be soon appearing as a guest on her talk show Hyell’s Club which is released on her YouTube channel. The actress shared a couple of the actor’s photos in a collage and asked fans and followers to send the questions they want her to ask him on the show.

See Hyeri’s story here below:

Meanwhile, the famous Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok appeared as a guest in Hyeri’s Hyell’s Club. He has successfully become one of the biggest rising actors in the South Korean industry with his recent role as Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner.

Know more about Hyeri

Hyeri also known by her birth name Lee Hyeri is a popular South Korean actress and singer. She debuted as a member of the girl group Girls’ Day in 2010 and received widespread fame and recognition for the same. She was even dubbed as ‘Nation’s Little Sister’ in South Korea as she was the youngest member of Girls’ Day.

Hyeri marked her acting debut by playing the role of Jang Mi Hyun in K-drama Tasty Life in 2012. Later she was cast in her first main role in Schoolgirl Detectives and Hyde Jekyll, Me.

Hyeri's first lead role was in the family comedy Reply 1988 as Sung Deok Sun which shot her to immense popularity and critical recognition. Since then she has appeared in many K-dramas expanding her prowess with versatile roles in K-dramas like Moonshine, My Roommate is a Gumiho, May I Help You, Two Cops, and Entertainer.

