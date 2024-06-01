Did Joe Jonas And Stormi Bree Break Up After 5 Months Together? Here's What Sources Claim

Joe Jonas and his new girlfriend, model Stormi Bree, have broken up after spending five months together. In January, rumors of romance ran wild when the Cake by the Ocean singer was spotted in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, alongside Bree.

A Jonas insider disclosed to Page Six that he has been putting his focus on his upcoming solo album.

Did Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree break up?

Another source told the US Weekly, who broke the news of them parting ways, that Joe’s very busy schedule between his children and his work has made him have no time for love. The magazine’s informant also said that he does not feel the need to rush into a relationship but is happy with what he has now.

Even though his schedule is tight, sources say he would ‘make time’ if ‘the right person comes along.’ The former couple traveled to Aspen, Colorado, where they were seen enjoying dinner together.

The following day saw the couple laughing and spending time with friends after a day spent skiing. The witness added that during this outing, Bree and Jonas were "super smiley" and "seemed cozy." They only confirmed their relationship in March, when they were photographed kissing in Australia.

Joe Jonas after divorce from Sophie Turner

Bree came into the picture shortly after news of Jonas’ divorce from his wife Sophie Turner surfaced back in September 2023. While they initially described their separation as amicable, tensions soon flared up over custody of their daughters, Willa, aged three, and Delphine, aged one.

Jonas had come to an interim agreement on child custody with his ex-wife, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, by October 2023. However, a return of her divorce papers followed last month when Turner deemed settlement impossible.

"Joe is a great father to our children," said Turner to the news outlet, hoping to find a friendlier solution. Joe Jonas and Turner had been together for nearly three years before tying the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019.

