Did you know You're Beautiful's Jang Geun Suk was supposed to take on Gu Jun Pyo role in Boys Over Flowers instead of Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho rose to fame with his portrayal of Gu Jun Pyo in the 2009 drama Boys Over Flower. His character is still mentioned in memes and comes up in discussions about Hallyu and K-drama. Boys Over Flowers is one of the most popular K-dramas globally. While Lee Min Ho's role remains iconic, he was actually not the first choice to play the character. You're Beautiful actor Jang Geun Suk was previously offered the role.

You're Beautiful's Jang Geun Suk was first choice for Gu Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers

In 2009, the network KBS had revealed that You're Beautiful actor Jang Geun Suk was first offered the role of Gu Jun Pyu in the classic hit Boys Over Flowers. The actor chose to work on the project Beethoven Virus instead of Boys Over Flowers. It was reported that the actor wanted to play the role of the second lead Yoon Ji Ho who is a nicer and kinder character. But things did not seem out and ultimately Lee Min Ho took on the role of the rich and bratty Gu Jun Pyu.

Who is Jang Geun Suk?

Jang Geun Suk is a South Korean model, actor and singer. He debuted in 1998 with the drama Hug and took the supporting role. His first appearance on the big screen was with the film One Missed Call Final which was released in 2006. His claim to fame was the popular 2009 drama You're Beautiful.

Over the years, the actor has led many hit dramas like Love Rain, Switch: Change the World, the Decoy series, Royal Gambler and many more. His latest appearance was in the 2023 drama Decoy: Part 2.

The actor started working at the young age of 5 and was modelling for brands. He also has a singing career and has sung several original soundtracks for shows.

Know more about Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho debuted in 2002 with the drama Romance. He is a popular K-drama actor who is known for his roles in romance dramas. He rose to fame with the romance comedy Boys Over Flowers which is considered a classic. His drama The Heirs is also an iconic drama which celebrated 10 years in 2023. Lee Min Ho has also taken the lead in super-hit romance dramas like Personal Taste, The Legend of the Blue Sea, The King: Eternal Monarch and more. His last K-drama appearance was in Pachinko.

The superstar is extremely talented and has time and again proven his star power. He is a global icon and influencer with millions of followers on his social media. He will be next appearing in the drama Ask the Stars and the film Omniscient Reader.

More about Boys Over Flowers

Boys Over Flowers is a 2009 romantic comedy starring Lee Min Ho, Gu Hye Son, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum and Kim Joon. The drama is based on a Japanese comic and tells the story of Geum Jan Di who belongs to a poor family but gets an opportunity to be a part of a prestigious school for the wealthy. Here she meets the notorious F4 which consists of the most good-looking and most powerful future inheritors of big business.

