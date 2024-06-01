Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Eric Makes His Wife Face Justice; Stops Her From Escaping

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday, June 3, start the month with Eric stopping his wife from fleeing the scene and facing justice.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) is benefiting from EJ’s lies. He received a large check to keep quiet, promising not to tell Nicole. Now that Nicole knows, Leo thinks they should renegotiate for regular payments to keep EJ’s secret.

As usual, the Salem Police Department didn’t solve any crimes. They didn’t even know Jude was kidnapped until civilians handled it. Now, the Salem PD is ready to make an arrest, but not the real villains like Sloan, EJ, Leo, or Dimitri. They might target Melinda (Tina Huang), who was involved in the baby swap. Rafe (Galen Gering) thinks he can outsmart Melinda and make it happen.

Meanwhile, little Jude's alleged aunt and uncle, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Stefan (Brandon Barash), are plotting. They see EJ is busy with his new baby and think it's the perfect time to take over his position. With EJ focused on bonding with his son, Kristen, and Stefan plan to take over his work responsibilities by taking control of the family company.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In Friday's Days of Our Lives, in the town square, Leo reads The Spectator on his laptop and complains about its recent decline in quality. Eric approaches Leo, confronting him about blackmailing Sloan over Jude. Leo denies knowing her whereabouts but insists he tried to do the right thing. Eric grabs him as the money from the scheme dries up, forcing Leo to face the consequences.

In her office, Melinda angrily tells Sloan to stop calling her. Rafe arrives, questioning Melinda about Jude's kidnapping, but she deflects blame, claiming she was kept out of the loop by Sloan.

Rafe leaves skeptically, and Melinda smugly revels in her success. Meanwhile, EJ shares a joyful moment with Jude, discussing changing the baby's name. Nicole hesitates but eventually agrees. Later, Sloan sneaks in to confront Nicole about Jude, leading to a heated confrontation.

At Marlena's office, Stephanie expresses anxiety about Everett's issues, while Everett wakes from a troubling dream about Stephanie and Jada. In a tense encounter at the Salem Inn, Bobby explodes at Jada and Stephanie, claiming they can't understand his bond with Everett. Marlena intervenes, offering help as Bobby struggles with his emotions and health issues.

In another part of town, Leo tries to defend himself as Eric confronts him again. Rafe appears, and Eric orders Leo away. Rafe and Eric discuss their ongoing search for Sloan, hoping it will bring closure despite Eric's lingering pain about fatherhood. Later, Leo seeks refuge with Melinda, confident she can protect him, unaware Rafe is closing in.