Cinema Lovers Day Box Office Performance: Mr And Mrs Mahi leads with Rs 6.75 crores; Savi, Srikanth follow

The Cinema Lovers Day brought with it, lots of cheer and optimism. Movies on Cinema Lovers Day are priced at a flat rate of Rs 99 for the standard formats. Like every Cinema Lovers Day and National Cinema Day ever conducted, this one, held on the 31st of May, 2024, was just as lucrative. Mr And Mrs Mahi, Savi and Srikanth ended being the top 3 most preferred films of the Friday. Films like Bhaiyya Ji, Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan and other holdover releases were able to fill auditoriums too, although the screens they got were much lower.

Mr And Mrs Mahi Ends Up Being The Most Preferred Movie On Cinema Lovers Day

Mr And Mrs Mahi, being the most preferred movie of the day, netted around Rs 6.75 crores and that's quite an impressive number. The movie played at close to full occupancies in national chains from the afternoon. Non national chains and single screens in metros also got a good turnout. Overall, around 7 lakh individuals stepped into theatres to watch the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer and that's a superb number. If the movie doesn't drop on Saturday and then consolidates further on Sunday, it will be on its way to emerge yet another success. To note, Mr And Mrs Mahi was contemplated to release directly on digital and for it to do so well with subsidised ticket pricing is a promising result.

Savi Hits Above Its Weight On The First Day At The Box Office

Savi starring Divya Khossla, Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane was the biggest beneficiary of the Cinema Lovers Day as it collected Rs 1.75 crores nett while it was expected to collect under Rs 50 lakhs. The movie's collections are higher than last week's masala action release Bhaiyya Ji and that should be seen as a great positive. If it sustains at low levels, it will also end up putting a final number that no one expected out of it.

Srikanth On Third Friday, Emerges As The 3rd Most Preferred Film In India

Srikanth on its third Friday, was the third most preferred choice in theatres and it may move up to the second over the weekend, if we strictly talk about organic collections. The movie has crossed Rs 40 crores in India with a Rs 1.45 crore day 15, and it will fancy reaching Rs 50 crores. Munjya and Chandu Champion should not stop audiences from watching Srikanth.

Cinema Lovers Day's Response Suggests Course Correction

The way the films have performed on Cinema Lovers Day shows that audiences are ready to turn up to theatres for films that don't cost them a fortune. A major correction is set to happen.

