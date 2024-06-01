Top 8 most iconic scenes in Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner: Ryu Sun Jae’s first love in ep 2, Im Sol’s birthday song and more

Lovely Runner is gaining global acclaim for its brilliantly crafted plot and exceptionally authentic chemistry. Every member of the cast shines with their performances, and every scene and every dialogue is executed with such finesse that each re-watch reveals something new.

The series, based on a popular web novel and penned by Lee Si Eun, the acclaimed writer of True Beauty, Lovely Runner, is a time-slip romance drama that poses the intriguing question: "What would you do if given the chance to save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a devoted fan shattered by the loss of her beloved star Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok, who embarks on a journey through time to rescue him.

The series seamlessly blends nostalgia, romance, a murder subplot, and the emotional turmoil of time travel, transcending the typical tropes to become something truly extraordinary. Nearly every scene of the show has attained iconic status, sparking global trends. Let's take a look at some of the most amazing scenes the show has gifted us.

Episode 2 ending: The one that changed it all

Undoubtedly, one of the most iconic moments in Lovely Runner occurs in episode 2. Throughout the first episode and much of the second, we see Im Sol's determined efforts to befriend Sun Jae, aiming to protect him and alter his destiny. However, Sun Jae remains cold towards her, puzzled by her sudden change in behavior. The episode concludes with a major twist that captivated viewers: revealing that Im Sol is Ryu Sun Jae's first love.

Im Sol's simple act of carrying an umbrella and flashing her radiant smile makes Ryu Sun Jae's fall for her instantly. Before Im Sol became Sun Jae’s devoted fan, the 19-year-old Sun Jae experienced love at first sight with her. Their initial encounter, depicted in episode 1, gains deeper meaning as Sun Jae remembers her as his first love while she recalls him merely as an idol she admires, illustrating the connection between them for 15 years. This contrast highlights how their paths intertwined unexpectedly, shaping their destinies.

Sun Jae saving Im Sol

At the beginning of episode four, it becomes clear that Sun Jae hasn't forgotten about Im Sol, and their supposed first and last meeting in the present wasn't actually their first encounter. However, Im Sol doesn't recognize him at all. To Sun Jae, she's always been his first and last love, someone he remembers vividly, even before she traveled back in time to change his life. That's why when he sees her miss her bus stop, he immediately goes after her without any hesitation.

As Sol wakes up on the bus, she realizes she's lost after missing her stop. Hurrying to turn back, she finds herself in a vaguely familiar location. Alone and frightened by a drunken man, she attempts to flee but trips and falls off a bridge. In a stroke of fate, Sun Jae arrives just in time to rescue her. This triggers Sol's memories of the accident that left her bedridden, and she realizes it was Sun Jae who saved her life. This revelation deepens the bond between them even further. Sun Jae's tender words, "What do I do with you," resonate deeply with viewers, hinting at his care and concern for her.

Im Sol’s much-awaited confession to Sun Jae in the present

Another cherished moment from the future timeline occurs when Sun Jae accompanies Sol to her home after spending the entire night at his place. Before entering her house, Sol musters the courage to confess her true feelings to him finally, admitting that she has always liked him and had always wanted to tell him that.

Moved by her confession, Sun Jae rushes to ask Sol how she feels about him now. This emotional exchange leads to a passionate kiss inside Sol’s house, marking one of the most heart-fluttering scenes in Lovely Runner.

Im Sol’s iconic birthday dance for Tae Sung

In our story, there are two versions of Sol: the 34-year-old Im Sol, who travels back in time to save Sun Jae, and the 19-year-old Sol, who is in love with Tae Sung. When Im Sol returns to the present right after Tae Sung's confession, the 19-year-old Sol resurfaces and accepts his confession, breaking Sun Jae's heart.

So, when the 34-year-old Sol makes it back, she realizes she's now in a relationship with Tae Sung. On his birthday, they go out to eat at a restaurant where the 19-year-old Sol had prepared an adorable yet embarrassing video of herself dancing and singing for Tae Sung, which quickly became iconic.

Sun Jae’s iconic confession

The climax of episode 10 reaches its peak as Sun Jae prepares to depart the country. Reflecting on his inability to let go of Sol for 15 years in the previous timeline, he listens to the advice of Kim Tae Sung and resolves to search for the time capsule. To his astonishment, he discovers a letter from Sol within it, prompting him to piece together the puzzle. This leads him to understand that the current Sol is indeed from the future, who genuinely has feelings for him, and her fear stems from the possibility of his death, leading her to avoid him.

After believing Sun Jae has left, Sol finds herself being followed by a truck resembling the Young Soo’s. But right at the time, Sun Jae arrives and rescues her, choosing to confront her with undeniable truths. He asserts that she has traveled back in time because she likes him and declares his willingness to sacrifice himself to protect her. He says, “Stop running away. Just like me. If I end up dying to save you, I’ll be fine with that. That doesn’t matter.”

With a heartfelt kiss, Sun Jae reaffirms their relationship and his commitment to her, even if it means risking his life, which resonated with audiences so much as it showcased their deep true love for each other that transcends any boundaries and dangers. Here, Im Sol wants to keep Sun Jae safe by pushing him away, even if it means facing danger alone. However, Sun Jae doesn't care about his safety as long as he can be with Sol. If this isn't true love, what is?

The beautiful beach scene

Around episodes 11-12, Im Sol, Sun Jae, and Tae Sung visit Busan to find Baek In Hyuk (Lee Seung Hyub), who has returned home due to career struggles. With many beaches in the area, they initially spot In Hyuk by the shore, and later, all four of them spend time together there.

While enjoying the waves, they bond and have heartfelt conversations. Sun Jae and In Hyuk share a moment discussing their connection and how much they mean to each other, while Im Sol and Tae Sung find closure as Tae Sung apologizes for past mistakes and acknowledges Sun Jae and Sol's undeniable bond. They later indulge in ice cream, marking a beautiful scene reminiscent of summer and deepening friendships by the shore.

Sun Jae regaining his memories

During episode 15 of Lovely Runner, we witness how Sun Jae regains his memories from all the timelines, one by one. The beautiful summary of the series and their relationship is provided through these flashbacks.

As soon as he remembers, he rushes back to Im Sol and demands to know how she could think she could make him forget her. The way they find their way back to each other is truly astounding and echoes Sol's grandma's words: "Memories don’t disappear. Where do you think all the countless memories of what you see, listen to and feel in your life go? They’re all smeared into my soul." Sol's memories are always within Sun Jae, and they will always gravitate towards each other in every timeline.

Much-awaited wedding proposal

In episode 9, Sol and Sun Jae, who have finally begun their relationship, take a stroll hand in hand on a road, enjoying a date. Meanwhile, cherry blossoms fall delicately around them. Sol attempts to catch some but fails, prompting Sun Jae to help her. Together, they seize the opportunity to make a wish, creating one of the most enchanting moments in the series.

Echoing the same moment from earlier in the series, the finale of Lovely Runner brings Sol and Sun Jae full circle. After fighting and struggling through multiple timelines and overcoming countless obstacles, they finally achieve their long-awaited happy ending. In the closing scene of the K-drama, following Sol's completion of directing her movie, Sun Jae joins her on a date, and in a heart-fluttering moment, he proposes to Sol, sealing their love with the promise of marriage.

Sol joyfully accepts the proposal, and Sun Jae gently slides the ring onto her finger. As they share a heartfelt kiss, their minds drift to a vision of their dream wedding ceremony, offering fans a glimpse of them as a breathtaking bride and groom. This conclusion truly ranks among the most satisfying endings to a K-drama, as after many struggles, we finally get to witness our SolJae couple happy together.

