ATEEZ Quiz: How well do you know Crazy Form singer?

ATEEZ made their comeback on May 31 with their 10th EP GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1. The group is known for their amazing choreographies and powerful performances. The group impresses with their amazing tracks and dances each time they make a comeback. They have won several awards for their catchy tunes and performances.

More about ATEEZ

ATEEZ debuted in October 2018 with Treasure EP.1: All to Zero. Members include Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. They are a dynamic K-pop group known for their intense performances, captivating music, and dedication. The group also took over the 2024 Coachella Valley Music Festival with their infectious music and heart-throbbing performance. They proved once again why they are popular for their energetic dance and sounds. Take the ATEEZ quiz below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

