ATEEZ Quiz: How well do you know Crazy Form singer?
ATEEZ is a popular K-pop group who are known for their hits like Crazy Form, Answer, Bouncy and more. Take the quiz below to see how much you know about the group.
ATEEZ made their comeback on May 31 with their 10th EP GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1. The group is known for their amazing choreographies and powerful performances. The group impresses with their amazing tracks and dances each time they make a comeback. They have won several awards for their catchy tunes and performances.
More about ATEEZ
ATEEZ debuted in October 2018 with Treasure EP.1: All to Zero. Members include Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. They are a dynamic K-pop group known for their intense performances, captivating music, and dedication. The group also took over the 2024 Coachella Valley Music Festival with their infectious music and heart-throbbing performance. They proved once again why they are popular for their energetic dance and sounds. Take the ATEEZ quiz below.
ALSO READ: ARTMS’ HaSeul purchases 2-storied luxury villa in Itaewon for 2.4 billion KRW; Report